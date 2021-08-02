A message from Mechanicsville High School principal Charles Stevens

Good afternoon families!
Attention Rising Juniors and Seniors: Don’t miss our upcoming HCPS Virtual College Bootcamp from August 16th-19th! We will be kicking off our Virtual College Bootcamp on Monday, August 16th, at 10:00 a.m.! This kick-off session will cover an overview of the college application process with specific instructions from each high school’s School Counseling Department. We will also go over our Bootcamp agenda for the rest of the week!
On Tuesday and Wednesday (August 17-18) we will be holding live virtual sessions at 10:00 a.m. on Financial Aid/Scholarships and the Most Important Components of a College Application, featuring guest speakers from GRASP and local colleges. Throughout the week we will also be sharing resources and information about the Common App, Coalition App, Parchment Account Registration, college essay writing, CollegBoard’s Big Future, MajorClarity career planning resources, and much more!
Rising Seniors/Juniors: Please sign up today for the HCPS Virtual College Bootcamp 2021 by clicking on the link below, as registration will close on Wednesday, August 11th, at 11:59 p.m. If the link does not open, please copy and paste it into your web browser. If you cannot attend the live sessions, still complete the registration form below for our planning purposes. Doing so will ensure that we send you links to the live recorded sessions following each event. Zoom links to access the live sessions will be sent out prior to each session (via the e-mail address you provide in your registration).
Additionally, we will be hosting a Mini College Expo on Thursday, August 19th, at Hanover High School. Representatives from 4-year and 2-year colleges, GRASP/Financial Aid, Army National Guard, and other military branches will be showcasing their programs and answering any questions you may have. This event is open to all high schools in the county.Please note that we strongly encourage students to have participated live or watched the Virtual College Bootcamp videos prior to attending the Mini College Expo event.
Rising Seniors will have first priority to sign up and attend the Mini College Expo event. Please sign up for 1 time slot only below. As space permits, we will allow Rising Juniors to sign-up on a first-come, first-served basis closer to the event date. We will notify Rising Juniors via Schoology if space is available for them to sign-up at least 3 weeks prior to the Mini College Expo event.
We look forward to having you join us for HCPS Virtual College Bootcamp 2021!
Charles E. Stevens, Ed.S.
Mechanicsville High School