A message from Mechanicsville High School principal Charles Stevens

Good afternoon families!

Attention Rising Juniors and Seniors: Don’t miss our upcoming HCPS Virtual College Bootcamp from August 16th-19th! We will be kicking off our Virtual College Bootcamp on Monday, August 16th, at 10:00 a.m.! This kick-off session will cover an overview of the college application process with specific instructions from each high school’s School Counseling Department. We will also go over our Bootcamp agenda for the rest of the week!

On Tuesday and Wednesday (August 17-18) we will be holding live virtual sessions at 10:00 a.m. on Financial Aid/Scholarships and the Most Important Components of a College Application, featuring guest speakers from GRASP and local colleges. Throughout the week we will also be sharing resources and information about the Common App, Coalition App, Parchment Account Registration, college essay writing, CollegBoard’s Big Future, MajorClarity career planning resources, and much more!