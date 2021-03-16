Age isn’t an issue in local girl’s desire to help

MECHANICSVILLE – Three years ago, for her 10th birthday, Ella Young told her family and friends that she didn’t want gifts. Instead, she asked them to donate food and toiletry items to help the homeless.
Last week, the Bell Creek Middle School online eighth-grader talked about how she got on this path to a rewarding purpose.
“I always felt like I have more than others. I just wanted to give back,” Ella said. “This year I wanted to do more so I reached out even further to other friends and family and they’ve helped out a lot and given me a lot of stuff for those in need.”
Ella’s parents, Geoff and Jami, are active in helping her with donations and deliveries.
“My mom’s work, Commonwealth Eye Care Associates, donated a ton of stuff for those in need,” Ella added.
Ella has been successful gathering donations from family and friends “through email and texting. They sent a lot, and they had other people that they reached out to.”
The Blue Sky Fund in Richmond has helped by giving Ella items including boxes of snack bars, Chapstick, and gloves.
Ella acknowledges that “word of mouth” has helped her cause. She welcomed the opportunity to share her goal of helping the homeless through this publication too.
According to Geoff, they have distributed 72 bags, and have a goal of 365.
The Youngs have a room in their home designated for donations. That’s where Ella separates items and places them in bags to be taken into Downtown Richmond.
“People are sending packages in the mail from an Amazon Wish List that I have a QR Code.”
She said those wishing to donate by using the QR Code need “to take a picture of it. It will take people to the website wish list.” She said items include toiletries, snacks, food – “just things that we need so we add that to the list.”
Other items that are welcome include hats, socks, gloves, hand warmers, blankets, deodorants, toothpaste, toothbrushes, Chapstick, moisturizer, sunscreen, wet wipes, peanut butter packets, Slim Jims, and Trail Mix.
Geoff said he and Ella take the donations to a number of locations “on and off Broad Street, down in the Bottom, train tracks. We drive around to look at new areas. We extend our drive a little bit farther if there’s a need.”
Approaching the needy has proven positive, with nearly 100% being receptive to what Ella and Geoff bring them. “They are so thankful; they’re grateful. That is primarily what we expect. We try to help those that are asking.”
While college and a career are a few years away, Ella said she is motivated by this experience to help others.
“Maybe when I’m older I can find an organization or even start one. Right now, it’s handing out bags and having other people helping me, which means a lot,” she said.
For more information, go to https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1XNT9ANJICKHL?ref_=wl_share.