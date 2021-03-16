Age isn’t an issue in local girl’s desire to help

According to Geoff, they have distributed 72 bags, and have a goal of 365.

The Youngs have a room in their home designated for donations. That’s where Ella separates items and places them in bags to be taken into Downtown Richmond.

“People are sending packages in the mail from an Amazon Wish List that I have a QR Code.”

She said those wishing to donate by using the QR Code need “to take a picture of it. It will take people to the website wish list.” She said items include toiletries, snacks, food – “just things that we need so we add that to the list.”

Other items that are welcome include hats, socks, gloves, hand warmers, blankets, deodorants, toothpaste, toothbrushes, Chapstick, moisturizer, sunscreen, wet wipes, peanut butter packets, Slim Jims, and Trail Mix.

Geoff said he and Ella take the donations to a number of locations “on and off Broad Street, down in the Bottom, train tracks. We drive around to look at new areas. We extend our drive a little bit farther if there’s a need.”

Approaching the needy has proven positive, with nearly 100% being receptive to what Ella and Geoff bring them. “They are so thankful; they’re grateful. That is primarily what we expect. We try to help those that are asking.”