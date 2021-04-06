Airport receives VAB funds for runway projects

RICHMOND — The Hanover County Municipal Airport is among 27 airports across the Commonwealth to receive funding from the Virginia Aviation Board.

The Ashland-based airport has been approved for $8,400 for Runway 16 Remaking and $32,000 for Runway 16/34 Rehabilitation (Design).

Funding for an award for Spill Prevention Control & Countermeasures Plan Update is not available.

A total of $6,543,341.91 was awarded to the airports, with money being used to fund 40 projects to improve the airports and the services provided.

“Public-use airports in Virginia are vital to the success of any region’s economic development efforts,” said Rod Hall, chairman of the Virginia Aviation Board. “Our investment in these 27 airports will only help the communities they serve.”

Mark Flynn, director of the Virginia Department of Aviation, said, “We had a terrific mix of small, medium and large improvement projects that went before the Board of Aviation. And the $6.54 million the Board approved is one of the largest awards ever to support general aviation regional, community and local service airports in Virginia.”