Airport traffic on the rebound

After a challenging year when passenger flights dwindled to a bare minimum and Richmond International Airport at times resembled a deserted convention hall, the facility is experiencing a hearty rebound as more Americans take to the air for vacations and business.

“The last time we came we were talking about passenger traffic and hoping to see some order of recovery, a trend toward traffic coming back to normal,” director of marketing and Air Services for the Capital Region Airport Commission Troy Bell told Hanover supervisors as he began his annual update last month.

Bell said 2020 began normally with consistent numbers of passengers passing through TSA inspection points at RIR. “But then the bottom fell out with a declaration of a pandemic, emergency orders, travel restrictions, and it takes a long time before it starts to recover,” he added.

How bad did it get? “Our lowest day was mid April of last year,” Bell said. “ We had through the course of a day at the airport about 250 people go through screening. They almost could have been screened one on one with the TSA officers who were employed at the time,” Bell said.

At that time, Bell said he could look to the vast parking areas surrounding the terminal and could identify almost every vehicle.