Alan LIPFORD

LIPFORD, Alan Craig, passed peacefully away Nov. 25, 2022. He was 68 years old and was predeceased by his parents, Gladys and Randolph Lipford; and his daughter, Jackie Elaine Lipford. He is survived by his son, Brandon Craig Lipford (Cameron Neilands); his brother, Ralph Lipford (Heidi); and his fiancée, Rose Hunt. Alan is also survived by numerous nieces, a nephew and numerous cousins. Alan retired from Firestone after 37 years of service. He was blessed to have retired in 2012 and was able to enjoy his final years in traveling and spending time with his family and friends. His funeral service will be held Dec. 10, 2022, at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. The family will have visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, interment will be in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. In lieu of flowers, Alan and his daughter, Jackie, would have wished for you to make a contribution to your local ASPCA. Online condolences can be made at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
