Albert Kay ATKINSON,

ATKINSON, Albert Kay, died February 2, 2022, following a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Alice C. and Aubrey H. Atkinson; and all of his siblings. He is survived by his "Bride" of 64 years, Mary Thurman Atkinson; two daughters, Laurie A. and Tracie L.; a special cousin-in-law, Frances G. Coleman; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was a graduate of the American Institute of Banking and retired from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond with 40-plus years of service. After his retirement, he served for 19 years on the Richmond Federal Credit Union Board of Directors (now Partners Financial Federal Credit Union). Always a people lover, he became an active volunteer for the State Fair of Virginia, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and Memorial Regional Medical Center. He was a member of Washington and Henry Masonic Lodge 344. A member of Fairmount Christian Church since his teens, he served there in many different capacities, including deacon, chair of the Finance and Transportation Committees and chairman of the Church Board. The family will receive friends at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, on Tuesday, February 15 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville. The family requests masks be worn. Burial will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.