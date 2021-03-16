 Skip to main content
Albert Luther CLARK
Albert Luther CLARK

CLARK

CLARK, Albert Luther, 95, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Lady Lake, Florida and Heathsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021. He is survived by three sons, Glenn (Nancy), Wayne (Kristi), Jesse (Andrea); two daughters, Sharon, Nancy Postans (Jeff); 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marjorie Viar Green; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Geraldine Viar; parents, Willard David and Helen Headley; brothers, Donald and Bernard; and sisters, Evelyn Cummings, Ernestine Hersey, Miriam Medley and Indiana Shepp. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church in Heathsville, Virginia, with grandsons, Reverend Casey Clark and Reverend Nathan Clark officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Smithland Baptist Church, P. O. Box 25, Heathsville, Virginia 22473.  

