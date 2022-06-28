Aletha MARTIN

MARTIN, Aletha Colleen, 56, of Aylett, Virginia passed away on June 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 6, 1966, in Glen Burnie, Maryland. For the last 20 years she worked as a housekeeper. Her favorite parts of the job were all the wonderful people she met and being able to help them. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, camping and, most of all, spending time with her family. She was a kind, caring and companionate woman, who would often put others' needs before her own. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ralph Good; and stepmother, Rita Dunbar. She is survived by her four children, Zachary Walker (Rachelle), Amber Walker, Savannah Walker and Jacob Walker; her husband of six years, Christopher Martin; her stepdaughter, Danielle Bell (David); her granddaughters, that affectionately referred to her as G-ma, Taylor and Morgan Bell; her bothers, Shawn Dunbar and Tim Day (Mickee); her father, Donald Dunbar; and mother, Ouida Good. Friends are invited to join the family in a Celebration of Life on July 9. For those interested in attending please contact the family for additional information. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.