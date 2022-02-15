Alexander remembered for years of service to county

The Hanover Fire/EMS recently paid tribute to long-serving Fire/EMS Lt. James M. Alexander, who died Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Alexander began his service in Hanover County as a volunteer for the Black Creek and East Hanover Fire companies. He served in numerous leadership roles during his tenure at those departments.

He joined Hanover as a career employee in July 2007, assigned to a variety of duties in operations. Prior to joining the Hanover Department, Alexander served in the Virginia Air National Guard Fire Department protecting F-16 jets stationed at Richmond International Airport.

Alexander was promoted to lieutenant in May 2012. In 2015, he was assigned to the logistics section, where he focused on facilities management for all of the department’s stations and facilities.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement on Facebook regarding Alexander’s passing. “On behalf of Colonel Hines and the men and women of HCSO, we send our deepest condolences to Lieutenant Alexander's family, friends and co-workers. May he rest in peace.”

County Administrator John Budesky noted Alexander’s many years of service to Hanover County.

“James Alexander – or Jimmy to all that knew him – was a fixture of the Hanover Fire and EMS service in Hanover County since 1980. In both his years as a volunteer and as a career member, he was a friend to so many and was always willing to help or go above and beyond in so many ways,” Budesky said. “He was a respected servant-leader and was a go-to resource for our entire system. His leadership, positive attitude and friendship will be missed by so many.”

Budesky said Alexander set an example for all public servants in his dedication and commitment to Hanover County.

“He has left a legacy of service within his family and will be truly missed by the Hanover County community. We ask that all our team and residents keep Jimmy’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Hanover Fire Chief Jethro Piland III said Alexander was a valuable asset to his department, but also a dedicated member of the community.

“Jimmy was a 43-year veteran of our department. He started in the early 80s as a volunteer for the Eastern Hanover Volunteer Fire Company,” Piland said last week. “He was hired as a full-time firefighter/medic in 2007 and promoted to the rank of lieutenant for the last six years he served in our logistics division.”

Piland also said Alexander was known as a team player, always willing to support a colleague.

“Jimmy enjoyed supporting his colleagues, keeping them mission ready. He was a caring, compassionate man with a high mechanical aptitude. He was talented in working on our facilities, and was always willing to offer a helping hand. He will truly be missed by us all,” Piland concluded.