Alice S. POINDEXTER

POINDEXTER, Alice S. "Wheaties," 89, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Henry Poindexter. She is survived by her two sons, Greg Poindexter (Juva) and Brian Poindexter (Dawn); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Alice retired from C&P Telephone Company and was a devoted member of Enon United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 27, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
