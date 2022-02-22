TALLEY, Alice Faye, 77, passed away February 13, 2022, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her sister, Dolly A. Andrick. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa M. Freeman and Tonya J. George; her brothers, Vernon W. Talley (Jeanette), Dilman K. Andrick (Tracey), Jerry Andrick and Ricky T. Andrick (Judy Adkins); one grandson and one granddaughter. Faye was a longtime employee for Dunn's Barbeque and Walmart. Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Alice TALLEY
