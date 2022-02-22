 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alice TALLEY

  • 0
TALLEY

TALLEY, Alice Faye, 77, passed away February 13, 2022, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her sister, Dolly A. Andrick. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa M. Freeman and Tonya J. George; her brothers, Vernon W. Talley (Jeanette), Dilman K. Andrick (Tracey), Jerry Andrick and Ricky T. Andrick (Judy Adkins); one grandson and one granddaughter. Faye was a longtime employee for Dunn's Barbeque and Walmart. Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ginger JENNINGS,

Ginger JENNINGS,

JENNINGS, Ginger Paige, age 49, passed away peacefully in her home in Mechanicsville, Va. on February 9, 2022. Ginger was a 1991 graduate of L…

Shawn ANSON

Shawn ANSON

ANSON, Shawn Michael, 27, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Shelly and Robert Anson; …

Jack LONG

Jack LONG

LONG, Jack Norman, 83, of Mechanicsville, Va., enjoyed a glorious heavenly reunion with his son, Greg Adams; his aunt and uncle who raised him…

James ALEXANDER Jr.

James ALEXANDER Jr.

ALEXANDER, James "Jimmy" Jr., 59, of Aylett, Va., peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home, February 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by …

Cycelia Ann NESTER

Cycelia Ann NESTER

NESTER, Cycelia "Cindy" Ann, 65, of Mechanicsville, passed away on February 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nanc…

Gail Yates PORCH

Gail Yates PORCH

PORCH, Gail Yates, 68, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, January 31, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ja…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News