Allen "Sonny" Henry Ladd, Jr.

LADD

LADD, Allen "Sonny" Henry Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude Ritchie and Allen Ladd Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Ladd; his daughter, Jennifer VanGraafeiland (Kevin); his precious grandchildren, Anna and Sara. Sonny attended John Marshall High School and graduated from Virginia Tech. He was a faithful member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Sonny loved to play tennis and take ski trips with his daughter. Allen had a love of music and played clarinet for The Richmond Clarinet Choir, The Richmond Pops Band, The Henrico County Concert Band and The John Marshall Alumni Cadet Corp Band. The family received friends on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Richmond Pops Band, 3811 Cottrell Road, Richmond, Va. 23234 or Walnut Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 428, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.

