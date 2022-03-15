LADD, Allen "Sonny" Henry Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude Ritchie and Allen Ladd Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Ladd; his daughter, Jennifer VanGraafeiland (Kevin); his precious grandchildren, Anna and Sara. Sonny attended John Marshall High School and graduated from Virginia Tech. He was a faithful member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Sonny loved to play tennis and take ski trips with his daughter. Allen had a love of music and played clarinet for The Richmond Clarinet Choir, The Richmond Pops Band, The Henrico County Concert Band and The John Marshall Alumni Cadet Corp Band. The family received friends on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Richmond Pops Band, 3811 Cottrell Road, Richmond, Va. 23234 or Walnut Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 428, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Allen "Sonny" Henry Ladd, Jr.
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Downtown Ashland Association hosts the 18th annual event
Last week, a number of Hanover County elementary schools celebrated Read Across America Week in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2. The w…
The Mechanicsville High School and Hanover High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets have been keeping busy this …
HALL, Otis Lee, 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away February 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Otis was born on April 13, 1933, t…
SANTUCCI, Raymond Joseph, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on February 26, 2022, following a brief illness, which he valiantly f…
In light of a recent wave of officer decertification following a nationwide push for police reform, the Hanover NAACP has called for further i…
ANSON, Shawn Michael, 27, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Shelly and Robert Anson; …
All seats were occupied during last week’s Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting, with Allen Davidson holding the previously-vacant Beav…
BALL, Thomas Cleveland Sr., 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was preceded in death b…
The Hanover County Administrator’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2023 and included five-year plan proposes significant projects for the c…