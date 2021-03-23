Allie H. HARDING, III

HARDING, Allie H. III, 67, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on March 15, 2021. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Williams (George); two brothers, Walter Wayne Harding Sr. and Chris Harding (Sharon); nephew, Walter Wayne Harding Jr.; niece, Amber Harding (Silka); and other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allie H. Harding Jr. and Estelle B. Harding; and sister-in-law, Tommie D. Harding. He loved bluegrass music, animals and gardening. His family was very grateful for the care he gave their mother until her death. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 11835 Canon Blvd., Suite A 102, Newport News, Va. 23606.
