Amos Woodville COX

COX, Amos Woodville, 73, of Hanover County, passed away May 1, 2021. His battle with cancer showed his courage in facing life challenges with his captivating sense of humor, laughter and contagious smile. Woody came out a hero! A loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he was the strongest man we’ve ever known; the sunshine on a cloudy day; the center of attention with or without a crowd; the best storyteller without a book; the jack-of-all-trades; the most giving of his time and helped anyone in need; a man of his word; the one who always showed up; the bravest in facing any challenge; a man who loved God Almighty; a man of wisdom, compassion and truth; the most stubborn man with a heart of gold; a fighter, no matter what life threw at him; the world’s greatest dad who loved our family more than words could say; a one-of-a-kind man with extraordinary adventures who traveled the world, raced fast cars, enjoyed outdoors and loved his hotrods; a gambling man who lived his life his way and left behind an unforgettable legacy! His life stories will live on forever in our hearts and beyond. Until we meet again, Woody is survived by his beautiful wife, Carolyn Cox, who he met 55 years ago and it was love at first sight. Their love story began May 10, 1968 when they ran off to a chapel and got married, then started a family; his children, Kim Johns (Jimmy), Keith Cox (Rita), Crystal Wyatt (Chris) and Travis Cox (Lindsey); three sisters, Barbara Winchester, Gracie Marks and Sue Bolin (Gary); five grandchildren, Farren Carter, Heather Johns, Jimmy Johns (Kelly), Casidy Whitt (Joseph) and Castle Wyatt; and seven great-grandchildren, Jayden, Peyton, Kadence, Rahyn, Chevelle, Kenslee, Cam; and his dog, Nosy. A Celebration of Life will be held 12:30 p.m. May 23 (rain date, May 29) at Keith Cox’s residence in Doswell, Va. Flowers can be sent through King William Florist, 804-769-0244. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com.
