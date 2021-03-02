 Skip to main content
Andrew “Drew” S. HILL
Andrew "Drew" S. HILL

HILL

HILL, Andrew “Drew” S., 50, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on February 23, 2021. Drew was born on January 30, 1971, to Robert S. Hill Jr. and Pamela S. Hill in Richmond, Va. Drew graduated from Clemson University in 1993 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Drew was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela; and his sister, Kimberley. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; his four daughters, Christa, Emma, Mackenna and Seneca Hill (Knoxville, Tenn.); his father, Robert (Knoxville, Tenn.); his brother, Michael; and nephew, Sean (Illinois). Drew loved sports, especially all things Clemson. He loved being in the outdoors and could often be found down by the beach or up in the mountains. One of Drew’s favorite pastimes was making people laugh by being the goofball that he was. Above all, Drew loved the time he got to spend with his daughters. Family and friends were invited to the Click Funeral Home, located at 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn. 37934 for visitation on Sunday, February 28, from 3 to 4 p.m. and a service on Monday, March 1, at 3 p.m. Per the family, masks were required for visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the GallantFew Rangers, P.O. Box 867, Columbus, Ga. 31902. The GallantFew provides support for Army Rangers from military to civilian life. Donations can also be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Ste. 300, Jacksonville, Fla. 32256.

