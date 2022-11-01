Ann Elizabeth JONES

JONES, Ann Elizabeth Diehrich, 85, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with our Lord Oct. 18, 2022, in her true home, peacefully. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Skip” Jones; brother, Jack Diehrich and grandson, Danny Brittle. She is survived by her brother, William Diehrich; sister-in-law, Charlette Diehrich; her two sons, Mark and Matthew Brittle; her grandchildren, Matthew Brittle Jr., Heather Brittle, Stephanie Brittle-Tyree; her great-grandchildren, Jacob Marshall and Danny Tyree. Ann was a member of several churches and volunteer groups over the many years of her life when living in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama and Puerto Rico. She enjoyed arts, crafts, instruments, dancing, singing and mostly reading to the young children up until the age 83. Her love was boundless and freely given. She was never known to utter a single negative word about others; instead choosing to focus on other strengths and positive qualities. Ann’s kindness was infectious, bringing joy to everyone that crossed her path. She was a passionate historian and artist, sharing her gifts with not only her kids, grandkids, but also children of any town she was in through reading programs and costume presentations. Her love for others truly changed lives, no matter how dire it looked, she always seemed to find the light where no others could. Ann had a faith of God like no other and truly looked forward to reaching the other side, the heavens and be with all her loved ones and friends that preceded her. She had a love for her family that was beyond reproach and was the glue that held everyone together. Her precious life and soul will be dearly missed by all.