THOMPSON, Anne Wilcox, 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully passed away at her home on March 30, 2022. She was born in Richmond, Va. to Perry and Elsie Wilcox. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Roland Lee Thompson; her sons, David DesChamps (fiancee', Mary Hopkins) of Mechanicsville, Va. and Steven Thompson (husband, Joey) of Roanoke, Va.; three grandchildren, Ian, Jerry and Kalee; five great-grandchildren; brother, Linwood Wilcox (wife, Carol); and numerous friends and neighbors. Anne was a lifelong member of VFW Post 9808 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Atlee Community Church of Mechanicsville. She enjoyed playing games, singing hymns, watching game shows on TV with her husband and especially, spending time with her great-grandchildren. The family extends a special thank you to Anne's caregiving team, Bessie Smith, Jennifer Cauthorne and special friend, David Bowman. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at noon Monday, April 4, 2022. Interment will follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad, 8105 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Anne THOMPSON
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
This year is the 40th anniversary of the Ashland Strawberry Faire with lots to celebrate!
HANOVER – More than 100 impassioned citizens came to speak to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors last week in response to continuing coun…
Hanover County Parks and Recreation is proud to announce that they have been awarded a National Association of County Parks and Recreation Off…
Community members flocked to the Cold Harbor Business Center last Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Hanover and King William H…
MECHANICSVILLE – The Pamunkey Woman’s Club recently gathered at the Mechanicsville Baptist Church to celebrate the club’s 90 years of dedicate…
Former 97th District Delegate Chris Peace was honored earlier this month with a resolution passed by the House of Delegates recognizing his co…
Oak Knoll Middle School student Sidhvidheer Janapareddy participated Saturday in the 47th annual Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee.
WINGO, Marie Ann Nunn, 62, of Mechanicsville, our sweet and beautiful Mimi went to Heaven on March 18, 2022. She was predeceased by her mother…
Ashland Town Council recently heard requests from community organizations to fund a variety of desired projects for fiscal year (FY) 2023. Amo…