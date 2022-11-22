Annual report reveals promising growth in local economy

Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanover’s latest annual report reveals a positive trend in economic development over the last fiscal year. While the county continues to face challenges experienced nationally, ongoing growth in commercial real estate predicts a positive future for the local economy.

Economic Development Director Linwood Thomas presented an overview of his department’s 2021-2022 annual report to the Hanover Board of Supervisors during the Nov. 9 meeting. Kicking of his presentation with a snapshot of the local economy, Thomas revealed how the county has and continues to overcome negative impacts of the pandemic.

One of the most significant challenges the county faced was a spike in the county’s unemployment rate in 2020 to 4.8%. In 2021, the rate dropped to 3%, and Thomas said he believes it is now at 2.5% from recent data.

“It’s great to tout our unemployment rate, but I think it is equally important to understand that under about 4% of businesses have trouble finding labor, so it’s a blessing and a curse, so to speak,” Thomas added.

The county also experienced a dramatic drop in its labor market in 2020, with 3,246 jobs lost across all industry sectors similar to national trends. In 2021, the county rebounded and added 1,962 new jobs to the market. Thomas said while the county continues to rebound from the loss, current data is “very promising” and they hope to add at least another 2,000 net new jobs in 2022.

“A lot of those jobs are coming from outside of our community, so it’s interesting to see the dichotomy of that,” Thomas said.

Thomas outlined the industry sectors that the county has experienced significant growth in since 2018, with the most growth seen in the industrial space with a 10.7% increase in the number of available square feet on the market.

“While some communities’ office and retail markets are struggling, we’re seeing some of the lowest vacancy rates that we’ve ever seen on record in Hanover,” Thomas added, with the county’s office vacancy at 5% and the retail vacancy rate at 2.6%.

“To me, this tells a bigger story – not only are we building it, but it’s being occupied and it’s having success,” Thomas added.

The industrial vacancy rate is the only increase from 2020 and holds a current rate of 1.3%, which is partly due to the county’s constant stream of new product, he said.

“If we toured you around our community by air, you would see a lot of these new buildings being developed – either close to finish or just coming out of the ground,” he said.

The amount of new industrial product that is either queued up, coming out of the ground or near approval has increased by about 45% since 2018, he said. Based on the most conservative assessments, the estimated value of new industrial real estate is over $430 million, which equates to almost $3.5 million in net new real estate tax revenue, he added.

“So I think it’s important to know that as we have needs in our community, that these tax revenues will be helpful in going to pay for those,” Thomas said.

Thomas also outlined the county’s consistent growth in new commercial announcements, with 151 new business and expansion announcements in the past year.

Based on commercial construction permit values alone, the county saw consistent growth from fiscal years 2018 to 2021 but experienced an unusual spike in 2022 with an estimated $297 million value – over a 371% increase from fiscal year 2021.

Thomas said this spike is due to a number of projects that were announced in previous years now coming to fruition after project delays posed by the pandemic. He clarified that this jump is an outlier and while the county will see a sustained growth in coming years, that growth will be slowed due to a projected economic down turn.

Performance Food Group Company, Wegmans and Cascades Inc. are among the various companies who announced major projects in the past few years. Cascades Inc., which announced in 2018 a $275 million investment to establish a lightweight recycled containerboard operation in Hanover, is now ballooning to a $450 million investment after permitting delays – one of the county’s largest economic development projects on record.

Walgreens is in the process of developing a micro-fulfillment center in the county, totaling a $34.2 million investment that will generate 240 new jobs.

Thomas said it is important for the county to focus on other industries they can attract that generate well-paying jobs, noting recent growth in the finance/insurance and professional/technical segments of the market.

While the county’s average annual wages have increased by almost 15% over the last five years, Hanover continues to “lag behind in the region.” As the county has attracted an influx of warehouse and distribution projects, it is important to strategize what types of industries to attract in the future, he said.

“I think it’s important to look at what other industry sectors we can compete for that pay good wages to the local citizens of our community,” he said.

He noted how the county is seeing a “cluster” of businesses growing and expanding in the community that touch the pharmaceutical and medical industry segment of the economy, including the recent expansion of ITL in Ashland, which is an international company that manufactures medical devices and offers other services to the pharmaceutical industry.

Thomas said the county’s ongoing initiatives of Connect Hanover and Envision Hanover continue to facilitate Hanover’s economic development in coming years.

Connect Hanover is a private partnership formed to address all unserved broadband areas of Hanover County. Thomas said providing all citizens the opportunity to work from home could facilitate the emergence of new small businesses.

He thanked the board of supervisors for their ongoing support of small businesses in the community. The annual report additionally honors former Beaverdam Supervisor Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley for his support of the business community.