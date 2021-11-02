Annual report reveals promising indicators

“We’re seeing office projects relocating from everywhere from Washington to Boston to New York,” Thomas said.

Regarding industrial space in the county, Thomas said there is finally some vacancies occurring, something he described as a good thing for the county’s overall economic outlook. “It’s nice to have a little bit of product to market,” Thomas explained.

Another sure sign of economic recovery from the pandemic is the unemployment rate, which went as high as 8% in May 2020 and is currently around 4%.

Thomas said he attributes the quick turnaround to the nature of Hanover workers. “People in Hanover have more of a blue collar mentality and what we have seen is people going back to work, so continuing unemployment claims fell off faster than some other localities in the greater Richmond region.”

While annual income rates did not increase last year largely due to the pandemic, the five-year trend is promising. During that period, annual income has increased about 16%.

The county has added about 1 million square feet of new product in the speculative and industrial space in the past year, and plans to add an additional 5.5 million square feet in the next 24 to 36 months.