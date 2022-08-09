Another National Night Out to remember

National Night Out returned to Hanover County this year with its traditional exuberance and beyond. With festivities kicking off the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 2, communities across the county joined in the celebration of the national holiday and the partnership between the community and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that was first established in 1984 to promote “police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make… neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” according to the National Night Out website. Millions of neighbors take part in the national holiday from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August.

Hanover County Sheriff Col. David Hines said this year was a “great success” from the very beginning, with the day’s kickoff party drawing a larger crowd than ever before.

“When I got there, I was shocked at the number of children that were there,” Hines said. “…If we can get our young people involved, that’s really important to us.”

Hines said they aimed to enhance the kickoff event this year compared to previous gatherings. Kicking off at 10 a.m. at Green Top Hunt Fish, the morning’s event featured Tyson Foods chicken wings along with a display of HCSO vehicles, Hanover Fire-EMS apparatus, a Virginia State Police Drive Smart vehicle and a VCU Health LifeEvac helicopter. Other community partners of HCSO were also in attendance, such as the Hanover County Animal Control and Shelter, Hanover Safe Place, Hanover Cares and Hanover TRIAD.

“And that’s sort of what we do with our kickoff at National Night Out is trying to bring in other resources so people can see what resources are there,” Hines said.

Following the kickoff event, National Night Out parades held by HCSO returned for a third year, which first became a local tradition during the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens in the east end and central area of the county watched as a long line of HCSO and Hanover Fire-EMS vehicles rolled through their neighborhoods, honking and waving to excited onlookers as they drove by in the early evening.

Surrounding the evening parades, 37 communities across Hanover held cookouts and pool parties with the help of HCSO. Like previous years, Hines said they strived to ensure at least one officer made it to every community event. In addition, HCSO provided registered communities with the department’s dive team, bike team, canine unit and more.

“Everyone wants McGruff, so we make sure McGruff hits all of them that we possibly can,” Hines said, with McGruff the Crime Dog making special appearances throughout the night to entertain children and families.

“I’m just really proud of what these guys do here,” Hines said. “Everybody here really puts an effort to the National Night Out event, and it really is a team effort.”

Hines said the most enjoyable aspect of National Night Out events every year is seeing the community working together and with HCSO to make each event possible.

Taylor Dillon, the property manager of Colonial Estates, said her favorite part of her job is hosting National Night Out events for residents and families. She said it is always the “biggest event of the year” for the Colonial Estates community.

“We really start as early as we can, planning the theme, getting donations from local businesses, and just really making it fun for our residents,” Dillon said.

This year’s theme for the community’s annual cookout was “Family Fun Night,” as they featured an assortment of board and card games for families to play while enjoying freshly-grilled burgers, hotdogs and more.

Dillon commented on the importance of recognizing National Night Out within their community, as it strengthens relationships between residents and their local law enforcement.

“We want to bring the community closer to law enforcement so they aren’t afraid to call them in an emergency,” Dillon said.

Mary Bryan and Victoria Beiter of Charter Creek Apartments said they most enjoy putting together the yearly event for the children of their community.

“And it’s for the residents period,” said Bryan, the property manager of Charter Creek Apartments. “And we love doing things for our residents.”

The Charter Creek pool party featured a cookout spread, snow cones and a small petting zoo provided by The Teeny Tiny Farm with bunnies, guinea pigs, ducks, goats and more. Down by the community’s pool, Sgt. Steve Wills and Deputy Derek Wade of Hanover’s Underwater Forensic Team offered a demonstration on how the unit retrieves underwater evidence.

The Ashcreek community drew over 100 attendees in the first hours of their pool party, with a long line of attendees stretched along the parking lot for a milkshake or cone at the Woody’s Soft Serve & More truck.

Lisa Rossi, one of the event’s organizers and a longtime Ashcreek resident, said this year yielded their biggest turnout yet. She expressed her community’s gratitude for HCSO’s hard work in making the event possible.

“I think everyone in the neighborhood is just very appreciative of all that the officers are doing for our community, and it’s also just been a great way for neighbors to meet neighbors, which is really wonderful,” Rossi said.

“We’re so fortunate because our community really reaches out to us as much as we reach out to the community,” Hines said. “And our entire philosophy of law enforcement is based on interacting with our community.”

Hines said all HCSO programs are built around “a culture of wanting to communicate and work with the community,” such as the Neighborhood, Business Crime and Worship Watch programs.

One of HCSO’s notable efforts to enhance communication with the community is through its international SHIELD program, which was first created in 2017 in partnership with the New York City Police Department. The program disseminates information to community members on emerging crime trends, community events, national or international events that may impact Hanover County residents and more.

Hines said they receive vetted information from their national and international partners and pass it on to citizens through email and text messaging. The program aims to decrease citizen anxiety that may arise from major events outside of the county’s borders, strengthen communication between HCSO programs, and effectively share information with individual citizens through a single mechanism.

Around 72,000 Hanover citizens are currently connected to the SHIELD network. Hines said the network continues to grow each day with new national and international partnerships. In addition, HCSO’s very own Capt. Terry Sullivan is the first elected president of the international SHIELD network.

“Everything we do here is really because of the community we serve,” Hines said. “I think our community cares for each other and they want to help each other. And that doesn’t mean we don’t have problems, but it means that our community, together, really does strive to keep Hanover a safe place. And we’re just real proud to be a part of that.”