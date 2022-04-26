Arc of Hanover celebrates thrift store grand opening

A day of community celebration kicked off at the grand opening of The Arc of Hanover Thrift Store last weekend. Gathering a crowd of hundreds of community members, the event featured live music from That Dog Bite and Dark Blue Paradox, food trucks, face painting, a bouncy house and other fun activities for friends and family to enjoy.

The event aimed to celebrate the official opening of The Arc of Hanover Thrift Store, located at 10193 Washington Highway, Glen Allen. The day’s festivities spanned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and featured a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon.

“It is our aspiration with the opening of this store, we can take Arc of Hanover to a much higher level than we have ever been before,” said Pam Bishop, vice president of The Arc of Hanover, to the crowd during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Prior to this, we have served a small group of individuals in Hanover County. We want to serve the entirety of Hanover County.”

The Arc of Hanover is a nonprofit organization based in Ashland and is one of nearly 700 national Arc chapters. First established in 1974, The Arc of Hanover is the leading advocacy, service and awareness organization for citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Hanover County.

According to its website, The Arc of Hanover serves over 200 individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities in the county through advocacy, information and support programs. They also assist neighboring localities with information and referrals.

The organization is volunteer-based and run by a volunteer board of directors. Teelo Rutledge, president of The Arc of Hanover, said they received help from at least 100 community volunteers in the nine months of preparing for the new thrift store’s opening. In addition, students from the four Hanover County high schools volunteered their services for a day to help with inventory and pricing.

The new thrift store, which was formerly the Green Top Building, is comprised of 7,000 square feet of retail space along with additional warehouse space for inventory and the new Tools 4 Teachers offices. The Tools 4 Teachers program was created by Hanover County Public Schools and Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions (MCEF) to donate school supplies to teachers for schoolchildren in need.

All items in the thrift store are donated either by community members, local businesses or derived from television and movie sets filmed locally.

According to Bishop, a majority of the items in the store’s main retail space, which features high-end furniture and antiques, were donated from the set of “Raymond and Ray,” an upcoming Apple TV comedy-drama film starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke. The store acquired over 100 unique lamps from the set, office furniture and even law books that were featured in the movie.

Many of the store’s items were also donated from the television set of the popular Hulu series “Dopesick,” such as an entire row of customized curtains, and AMC’S “The Walking Dead” spinoff series filmed in Richmond.

The thrift store also includes a fully-stocked clothing section for children, teens and adults, with a majority of the clothing items from the sets of “Raymond and Ray” and “Dopesick.”

Bishop said donations have come in abundance ahead of the thrift store’s official opening, with many items stocked in inventory and yet to hit the shelves. She said that no items in the store will end up in a landfill. The Arc plans to repurpose any unsold items by donating them to Ashland Christian Emergency Services (ACES), RVA New Beginnings, or other current and future nonprofit organizations that they partner with.

All proceeds from the thrift store are put toward the store’s operational needs and The Arc of Hanover’s variety of programs. Bishop said they hope to donate any additional funding to other nonprofit organizations as well.

“The premise of the store is both to make money for the organization, but we also want to train our clients and give them opportunities and a place to come to achieve some self-worth and socialize,” said Rutledge.

According to Rutledge, The Arc of Hanover has been partnering with Randolph-Macon College for years to offer a unique program for intellectually disabled college students called Minding Class. He said they hope to establish an internship program for students in the class that will offer them the chance to operate the store and participate in a social atmosphere.

“By supporting the store, you’re supporting our programming for our clients and members,” Rutledge said. “They are the most innocent of our citizens if you think about it… It’s an endless bucket of things that we could do for them and services we can provide.”

One of the primary services that The Arc of Hanover provides is advocacy services on an individual, local and state level, such as attending and participating in Individualized Education Program (IEP) meetings, local school board meetings and working with the county’s state senators and delegates to influence policies.

Volunteers also help individuals with developmental disabilities and their family members identify available resources and secure needed support, such as helping in preparation for assessments or informing them of their rights. They also provide training and scholarships for parents and staff who work with this population and offer summer camp scholarships to their clients.

In collaboration with several local organizations, The Arc of Hanover provides recreation, respite and community events to promote socialization, health and independence among their clients. Other programs offered include a reading club that meets regularly at The Arc of Hanover’s office or local libraries and the “Saturday Sitters” program, which hires teachers and aids from the school district to provide respite for parents and caregivers on Saturdays. They are currently looking to start up this program again after pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arc of Hanover is gearing up to host its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, May 23, located at The Federal Club, 13450 Palmers Way, Glen Allen. There is a cap on the number of teams that can participate and available slots are filling up fast.

The nonprofit is also seeking volunteers to help run the store and eventually expand the thrift store’s operating hours. Currently the store will be open on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have yet to set designated donation hours.