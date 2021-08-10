ARPA funds could address long term needs

Ashland is experiencing what some may consider a pressing but pleasant financial situation.
During the next weeks, Ashland Town Council members, residents and administrators will begin to formulate a plan on how to spend the $8.1 million headed the town’s way as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The federal allotments are designed to assist localities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and its numerous impacts on the economy, economic development and citizens who suffered during the period.
Assistant Town Manager Matt Reynal outlined the initial guidelines and requirements regarding the funds and how they might be used in Ashland. Town Manager Josh Farrar clarified the preliminary presentation stating it contained no recommendations, just examples of how the funding could be allocated.
Farrar and Reynal are expected to return to Council next month with a preliminary plan regarding what projects might be considered for funding, but Council members are also urging the public to submit their ideas for the money. “We want to hear from them,” said Mayor Steve Trivett.
The Town received $1.3 million In CARES federal funding earlier this year and targeted those funds for projects that included small business assistance, marketing and unemployment compensation.
Reynal said the CARES Act money was designed to “put out the fire” while the ARPA funding is designed to fix the foundation.
The anticipated ARPA allotment could replace lost tax revenue, restore lost services and positions and reward essential workers, but requires more detailed documentation and justification.
Reynal told council members there is no rush to devise a spending plan, but the funds must be used by December 31, 2024, but could be extended for projects under contract or construction until 2026.
“We will have three and a half years to expend the funds, and for some projects… until 2026,” Reynal said.
The funds are designed to “prepare the community for a better future,” according to Reynal, and he urged council members to consider long term solutions to nagging problems in the upcoming plan.
Since larger localities and counties received their funding months ago, how those jurisdictions distribute their funding could provide a guide for Ashland’s spending plan. Half of the funding, about $4 million, is already in the bank, and an equal amount is expected next June.
For example, Hanover County reserved $2 million of its funding for future COVID mitigation, but placed the bulk of its allotment, about $16 million, to address broadband access in underserved areas of the county.
Reynal said interest earned on ARPA funds in the bank are not required to be used for ARPA- approved projects. He noted the $8 million allocated for the Town is almost equal to the annual general fund of around $10 million. “It’s a lot to bite off so be as deliberate as possible and ask as many questions as you need to,” Reynal told the Council.
Congress passed the relief bill in March, and the package includes funding for states and localities recovering from the COVID pandemic, infrastructure assistance, emergency rental assistance, education stabilization and stimulus checks sent to Americans earlier this year.
The funding also could cover the county’s government services losses during the pandemic and provide money for infrastructure improvements including broadband and water and sewer projects, and other things.
The funding opportunities are arranged in four categories, each with a specific set of requirements and guidelines.
The first category includes funding to mitigate the negative health effects of the pandemic on the community and its citizens.
For example, the county could fund HVAC improvements, distribute rewards for vaccinated citizens or support local clinics or other agencies who assist uninsured clients.
The first grouping also addressed economic impacts from the pandemic and could provide funding for outdoor dining expansions, grants to venues and lodging and downtown Wi-Fi for visitors. Affordable housing and workforce development represent other options available.
Category II addresses revenue loss for the community. Reynal said growth rates from the last three normal years are compared with 2020 figures to determine that rate of loss. He estimated that loss at $2.1 million.
As examples of how these funds could be utilized include funding for economic development, replacing old treasury and accounting systems, purchasing new phones for Ashland Police or hiring a community engagement manager.
The third group of funding could compensate or reward essential workers or those engaged in careers that did not allow them to stay home during the pandemic.
The fourth group includes funding for water, sewer and other infrastructure projects. Broadband expansion or improvement and access to clean drinking water to underserved communities qualify as legitimate projects in this category.
Vice Mayor John Hodges said he’s especially interested in finding solutions for the town’s water supply with many homes within the boundaries of well and septic systems.
He noted while many residents might be able to hook up to county water systems, the cost is often too high. In addition to the connection fee, residents are sometimes forced to spend thousands to run lines to their homes.
Council member Kathleen Abbott suggested that some of the funds be used to alleviate continuing stormwater issues that often require funds that could be used for other programs.
Utilizing the one-time federal funds to advance those efforts and free up more monies in the operating budget to address other concerns. “I’d like to see this applied to the stuff we are struggling to pay for each year,” she said.
Farrar heartily endorsed that approach, and members reached consensus that addressing long-term projects is an important consideration when devising a plan to spend the money.
Reynal said he’d return this fall with a preliminary spending plan, and is seeking input from all avenues on possible projects for the funding.
Members expressed a need for citizen’s involvement in the process and urged citizens to engage their elected officials.