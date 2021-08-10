ARPA funds could address long term needs

Category II addresses revenue loss for the community. Reynal said growth rates from the last three normal years are compared with 2020 figures to determine that rate of loss. He estimated that loss at $2.1 million.

As examples of how these funds could be utilized include funding for economic development, replacing old treasury and accounting systems, purchasing new phones for Ashland Police or hiring a community engagement manager.

The third group of funding could compensate or reward essential workers or those engaged in careers that did not allow them to stay home during the pandemic.

The fourth group includes funding for water, sewer and other infrastructure projects. Broadband expansion or improvement and access to clean drinking water to underserved communities qualify as legitimate projects in this category.

Vice Mayor John Hodges said he’s especially interested in finding solutions for the town’s water supply with many homes within the boundaries of well and septic systems.

He noted while many residents might be able to hook up to county water systems, the cost is often too high. In addition to the connection fee, residents are sometimes forced to spend thousands to run lines to their homes.