Arthur Thomas POWELL

POWELL, Arthur Thomas “A.T.” Jr., 94, of Mechanicsville, passed away on January 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his nine siblings; son, Wayne; son in-law, Rex Anders; grandson, Timmy Anders; and great-grandson, Buckshot. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Doris; children, Linda Anders (Woody), Roy Price (Theresa), Danny Price (Cindy) and Guy Powell (Sandy); grandchildren, Renee, Melissa, Hope (Barry), Joey, Jay (Katy), Heather, Katerina (Trey), Daniel, Kelly (Jen), Amanda (Erik), Wayne Jr. “PeeWee” (Teresa); 14 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Gregg; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and his large genealogy family. He was a very hard working man, who was dedicated to his family, and he had strong family morals. Arthur was a human encyclopedia for genealogy, and he never met a stranger. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 29. Interment will follow at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.