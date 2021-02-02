Arthur Winfrey NUCKOLS

NUCKOLS, Arthur Winfrey “Win,” 91, was saved by Grace and went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2021. He was born May 16, 1929, in Glen Allen, Va. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Geraldine M. Nuckols; his children, Celeste N. Underdown (Gerry) and Steven W. Nuckols; and five grandchildren, Chaplain USN Brett Underdown (Katy), Rachel Underdown, Michelle N. Bayliss (Stephen), Allison Nuckols and Austin Nuckols; two great-granddaughters, Kendall and Keelyn Underdown; his brother, Murrell A. Nuckols (Joyce); and nephews, Ramon Lowry (Gray) and Wade Nuckols. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Pamela F. Nuckols; sister, Elizabeth N. Lowry; and nephew, Irving Lowry. He was an active member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church for 70 years. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in memory of Win Nuckols to Fairfield Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1088, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.