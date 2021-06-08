As new members join HCSB, Sulser looks back on years of service

Sulser also made no secret of his disappointment in not obtaining resolution on an issue close to his heart.

“My biggest disappointed was that after I found the Lee-Davis football coach with the concurrence of the athletic director, principal and superintendent was not following the VHSL (Virginia High School League) rules on uniforms and no correction was made as I requested,” Sulser said.

Those uniform infractions, according to Sulser, included some players not tucking in jerseys during the game.

“Basically, the players were allowed to ignore the VHSL rules and thus were taught a life lesson that if you do not like rules then ignore them or make your own,” Sulser said.

The veteran board member said he believes school board members should have the right to express opinions.

“I would like to encourage school board members to share their own personal opinions and thoughts with citizens and news media as they have a legal right to do so.”

Looking back, Sulser said he was honored to serve on the board and the students of Hanover County.