Ashland Fourth Fridays ready to kick off 2021 Season

ASHLAND -- Ashland Fourth Fridays -- a celebration of arts and culture in Downtown Ashland -- will launch its 2021 Season from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 23.

The Downtown Ashland Association is joining with Ashland Fourth Fridays to present the monthly event in the town’s historic district.

Welcome! is the word for those who make their home in the town, as well as visitors. Everyone is invited to stroll the streets for sidewalk sales, art exhibits, live music, and outdoor dining.

Exhibits planned on Railroad Avenue, Robinson Street, Hanover Avenue, and Thompson and England Streets.

Now in its second year, the event is an opportunity for local artisans to showcase their work.

Downtown Ashland enjoys a vibrant community of jewelers, painters, designers, entertainers, chefs, farmers, and musicians, just to name a few.

There is no fee to attend; food and beverages will be available for purchase at local restaurants.