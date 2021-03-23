Ashland helps Helen Gilliam celebrate 104th birthday

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Sue Watson, one of the Town of Ashland’s most avid “cheerleaders”. She joined last week in celebrating Helen Gilliam’s 104th birthday.)
ASHLAND -- On March 17, Helen Gilliam’s 104th birthday was celebrated by her loving family. They were joined by Gandy Elementary School children, Hanover County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Gill, Ashland representative on the Hanover County Board of Supervisors Faye Prichard, Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett, Vice Mayor John Hodges, members of the Ashland Police Department, and a few friends and neighbors.
The crowd gathered in a socially- distanced fashion outside of the Gilliam home to enjoy the brief celebration.
Several weeks ago, Alma Nelson, Mrs. Gilliam’s daughter, told her friend and neighbor, Emily Lee, that the family would like to celebrate this big birthday in a way that was appropriate and safe for their mother and grandmother.
Emily talked with Lorie Foley and me about how to make this happen. Gill said they would like to be a part of this birthday for their neighbor.
Personnel with HCPS were leaders in making this big birthday one that will be remembered and valued by everyone who was there.
Before the big day, many birthday cards arrived at the Berkley Street house that is directly across from the entrance to HCPS’ Central Office.
Balloons and posters set the stage for the noon gathering.
The Ashland police blocked off the street for the ceremony.
Gandy principal Leigh Finch and Gandy music teacher Megan Standlick and five Gandy student house leaders -- Ansley, Ellie, Gabe, Nathaly, and Noadiah -- made the short walk across their campus to lead the singing of “Happy Birthday,” while holding Happy Birthday cards made by Gandy art students.
Mayor Trivett brought birthday greetings from all of Ashland.
Then Gill brought neighborly birthday greetings from all of Hanover’s schools and people.
After presenting Mrs. Gilliam with a bouquet of flowers and a birthday cake, the Gandy students sang “Happy Birthday.” Then the whole crowd joined those singers with another energetic version of “Happy Birthday.”
Even though the ceremony was short, it was obviously filled with spirit and love.
People in the neighborhood who joined the gathering, family members, and community leaders were obviously glad and excited to be a part of such a positive community event — one that reflected the contagious energy and joy of the honoree and her family.
Mrs. Gilliam and her family’s big day continued after the community gathering dispersed.
Governor Ralph Northam called to wish her a “Happy Birthday” later in the day. Alma Nelson, Mrs. Gilliam’s daughter who lives with her, said that her mother had a lively and pleasant conversation with the Governor.
And to top off the ceremony, the people at the Ashland Chick-fil-A brought over birthday cards and 104 chicken nuggets for a birthday afternoon treat.
In a conversation the day after the birthday, Emily Lee said that everyone who participated in this party felt blessed just as she feels blessed to have known Mrs. Gilliam for so many years.
As Mrs. Gilliam has been blessed with her 104 years of living, the Ashland/Hanover world has been blessed with an event that holds up to its people the values of being neighborly, of sharing time, resources, and talents with other people, and thus contributing positively to the world.