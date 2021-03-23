Ashland helps Helen Gilliam celebrate 104th birthday

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Sue Watson, one of the Town of Ashland’s most avid “cheerleaders”. She joined last week in celebrating Helen Gilliam’s 104th birthday.)

ASHLAND -- On March 17, Helen Gilliam’s 104th birthday was celebrated by her loving family. They were joined by Gandy Elementary School children, Hanover County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Gill, Ashland representative on the Hanover County Board of Supervisors Faye Prichard, Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett, Vice Mayor John Hodges, members of the Ashland Police Department, and a few friends and neighbors.

The crowd gathered in a socially- distanced fashion outside of the Gilliam home to enjoy the brief celebration.

Several weeks ago, Alma Nelson, Mrs. Gilliam’s daughter, told her friend and neighbor, Emily Lee, that the family would like to celebrate this big birthday in a way that was appropriate and safe for their mother and grandmother.

Emily talked with Lorie Foley and me about how to make this happen. Gill said they would like to be a part of this birthday for their neighbor.

Personnel with HCPS were leaders in making this big birthday one that will be remembered and valued by everyone who was there.