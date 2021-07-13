Ashland spreads red, white and blue in resuming 4th celebration

ASHLAND – Celebrating the red, white and blue dominated activities in the Town of Ashland with attire and costumes spreading the joy of the Fourth of July.

A high point every year is the parade, which features the unique and entertaining along the route.

Due to last year’s COVID-19 pandemic, the town had to forego one of its favorite ways to spotlight our country’s independence. This year, however, brought out plenty of participants and spectators.

The parade was followed by festivities on the lawn of the Hanover Arts & Activities Center at 500 S. Center St. in Ashland.

Among the events enjoyed by the crowd were:

- An apple pie baking contest.

- The Lawn celebration with food, beverage, lawn games, and patriotic music.

- Patriotic Pet Contest on the lawn.