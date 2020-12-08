Ashland Theatre Holiday Spectacular -- Saturday, Dec. 12

Looking for a fun and safe family activity to get you in the holiday spirit? The Ashland Theatre is excited to host a virtual holiday event from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. All you need is a device and a sofa!
Enjoy virtual musical performances from our reigning Hanover Idol, Audrey Kate Taylor and Hanover Junior Idol, Rebekah Turner.
You also will see the Randolph-Macon College's LUXE Show Choir, former Hanover Idols, Felix Stevens and a "live" streaming of the "Don't Ask Ned" Band!
Santa and Rudolph also will make surprise appearances.
The event is free for all, but you will need to "sign-in" with an email address. Go to www.AshlandTheatreHolidaySpectacular.com to sign-up.
The Ashland Theatre Holiday Spectacular is a benefit for the Ashland Theatre, which has gone dark during the pandemic. There will be an online Silent Auction, LIVE Auction in between band sets, and a raffle for a barrel of booze.
There is no need to wait for the silent auction or raffle. Shop now for some incredible items and experiences! You may even find the perfect gift for someone on your holiday list.
There are about 25 Auction items, including a Discovery Flight with Heart of Virginia Aviation, an AirBnB stay in Ashland, a signed VCU basketball (from Coach Rhoades and the current line-up), a huge box of Dog Goodies from Fin & Feather of Ashland, a family portrait session with Jessica Robertson Photographic Artistry, a Night out in Richmond, Ashland Theatre marquee rental, month-long yoga passes, art, tours and more!
There are 4 Live Auction items: 1) Weeklong Vacation in Duck, NC; 2) Weekend Getaway to the Chesapeake Bay; 3) 2-Round Trip Tickets on Southwest Airlines; and 4) Name a Beer from Origin Beer Lab with a release party.
Schedule for the Ashland Theatre Holiday Spectacular
5 p.m. - Telethon and Performances
7 p.m. -- Live streaming of the "Don't Ask Ned" band
8 p.m. - "Live" Auction
8:15 p.m. -- Live streaming of the "Don't Ask Ned" band
9 p.m. - Silent Auction closes and Barrel of Booze Winner announced
The Ashland Theatre's mission is to reinvent the classic American movie house experience through exceptional film, live performances and live music. As a not-for-profit organization, the Ashland Theatre's goal is to deliver a deeper level of engagement through speakers, panels, talkbacks and events that entertain, educate, inspire and are welcoming to all.
For more information, visit www.AshlandTheatre.org.