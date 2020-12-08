Ashland Theatre Holiday Spectacular -- Saturday, Dec. 12

Looking for a fun and safe family activity to get you in the holiday spirit? The Ashland Theatre is excited to host a virtual holiday event from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. All you need is a device and a sofa!

Enjoy virtual musical performances from our reigning Hanover Idol, Audrey Kate Taylor and Hanover Junior Idol, Rebekah Turner.

You also will see the Randolph-Macon College's LUXE Show Choir, former Hanover Idols, Felix Stevens and a "live" streaming of the "Don't Ask Ned" Band!

Santa and Rudolph also will make surprise appearances.

The event is free for all, but you will need to "sign-in" with an email address. Go to www.AshlandTheatreHolidaySpectacular.com to sign-up.

The Ashland Theatre Holiday Spectacular is a benefit for the Ashland Theatre, which has gone dark during the pandemic. There will be an online Silent Auction, LIVE Auction in between band sets, and a raffle for a barrel of booze.

There is no need to wait for the silent auction or raffle. Shop now for some incredible items and experiences! You may even find the perfect gift for someone on your holiday list.