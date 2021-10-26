Ashland Theatre plans concerts, plays and movies

The Town of Ashland and its residents have established a long and lasting relationship with the small movie theatre that has occupied a prominent space on England Street since 1948.
But, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic threatened that existence, and since March of 2020, the Ashland Theatre has offered a limited schedule of pop-up events.
This month, the landmark reopened with the airing of two first run movies, the latest James Bond adventure and the new Adams Family animated movie, and the theatre is gearing up for a full season of activities and events.
Theatre Manager Courtney Caldwell came on board in July and said a series of upcoming events is the perfect way to re-introduce the beloved landmark to an appreciative public.
“The entire Town loves this building and they really want it to succeed, and that’s awesome,” Caldwell said last week. “We are so lucky that the Town supports this building. They provided a small but steady stream of revenue during the pandemic by renting out our front marquee for messages.”
The theatre reopened in 2018 following a years-long effort to restore the facility that originally began as a grassroots effort by volunteers from the Ashland community. Much of the initial work required to shore up the aging building was performed by volunteers. That core group formed the roots of the Ashland Theatre Foundation.
“The theatre basically reopened to the public in December 2018,” Caldwell said. “They had a great 2019 and then they got in to March 2020 and had a showing of ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ Halloween weekend planned when the decision was made to shut down the state of Virginia.”
During the shutdown, the theatre held pop-up events to bolster operations and offered the marquee for rent to the public.
Caldwell said the Foundation also took advantage of shuttered venue grants available during the pandemic, an effort spearheaded by board member Chris Ray “to keep the doors open and keep the marquee running.”
“Between March 2020 and July 2021, the theatre did a small series of drive-in events in the field behind our building in a partnership with the Town,” she said. “They also did a series of concerts called Tunes on the Tracks.”
Those events were scheduled during the summer and fall, but the winter of 2020 the building was basically closed.
The theatre opened in 1948 with a showing of “Sitting Pretty” with Robert Young and Maureen O’Hara and operated until the 1990s with numerous periods of non-use.
Owners Jean and A.D. Whittaker donated the building to the Town in 2013, and proposals were issued seeking a nonprofit to run the operation of the theatre. A group of citizens who eventually became the Ashland Theatre Foundation came forward and began plans to reopen the facility.
Throughout 2014, community work days were planned where volunteers provided the sweat equity required to bring the building back to life. An estimated $40,000 in donated skills covered the plumbing, electrical and plaster work, allowing the theatre to open for pop-up events.
In 2015, Ashland Town Council approved the Foundation’s plans to renovate and reopen the theatre, and a Capital Campaign entitled Ashland Theatre: A Classic Reborn was instated to begin the fundraising efforts.
Aided by numerous grants and an annual commitment from the Town, renovation work began in 2017 and was completed in 2018 for the grand reopening.
“The building is owned by the Town of Ashland and the Ashland Theatre Foundation is in charge of operations,” Caldwell said. Clark Mercer is president of the Foundation’s Board and Hugh Joyce serves as vice president.
“This organization more than any other I’ve seen is hands-on and really involved and it’s apparent they really care and don’t mind getting their hands dirty,” said Marketing and Administrative Assistant Kelly Caddell.
“We would often see our board president Clark up on a ladder at 7 a.m. changing the marquee message,” Caldwell added.
Caldwell worked in New York for the past 11 years, mostly focused on nonprofit theatre, and returned to Virginia during the pandemic.
After she was hired in July, plans were made to reopen the theatre. “We were aiming for a reopening at some point early in the fall, and the board has been really great and we’ve set a reasonable goal of being open three to four days a week,” Caldwell said.
She said post pandemic economic conditions have challenged venue dependent operations nationwide resulting in the decision not to open seven days a week at this time.
“One thing we are discovering – as venues across the nation are discovering – is that just because you have reopened doesn’t mean you have a full audience of people who are willing to attend,” she said. “People are being more cautious. They are not buying tickets months out because we don’t know what is going to happen.”
Just in time for the busy holiday season and the surrounding activities, the Ashland Theatre reopened last month and had a series of events planned for the upcoming months.
“We’re doing movies and concerts and we have a couple of really interesting talks scheduled, and we are really trying to connect with Randolph Macon to get their student body in. We’ve done two events with them since Labor Day,” she said. “We are trying to tiptoe back in to the public.”
Since it’s opening on Oct. 1, the public is making its way back to a familiar location and the opening crowds have been good.
“We ran a weekend of the new Adams Family animated movie followed by a nine showing run of the new James Bond movie. It’s amazing how many people are coming out.”
Once the Bond movie ends this weekend, the theatre is preparing for a busy Halloween weekend in the town with a schedule of events that includes a full slate of scary movies.
Live theatre returns to the Ashland Theatre in early November with a production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” performed by the Whistle Stop Theatre Company of Ashland.
“My background is in theatre so I’m thrilled to have some live theatre on stage,” Caldwell said. “I think we are going to try to do some more of this in the future.”
The first night performance of “Our Town” on Nov. 3 is being offered on a pay-what-you-will basis, and additional performances are schedule for Nov. 12 and 13. Purchase tickets at https://whistlestoptheatre.weebly.com/purchase-tickets.html.
There are also two concerts scheduled for November, Ralph Stanley II and the Sideline Band.
“We’re trying to schedule events in conjunction with the Ashland Town events like the tree lighting on Nov. 6, small business Saturdays and the Ashland Christmas Market. We are going to try to have Santa Claus in here that day, which is Dec. 4. When anything is happening downtown we want to have our doors open,” Caldwell said.
With the successful reopening, Caldwell is anticipating great things for the future of the theatre.
“I think the vision is to have this open consistently as an actual mixed-use space and have movies, but not just movies; have concerts, but not just concerts, and really make this a space where things are going on that will interest everyone,” Caldwell said.
Caddell said the venue is available for birthday parties or other celebrations and can accommodate business meetings and even weddings.
“Just having the people in Ashland and Hanover County and the greater Richmond area know that we do exist and understand we’re back open and running consistent events is foremost, and we are open to suggestions from the public,” Caldwell said.
She is keeping an eye to the future and hopes to bring back the Auesome Movies series, a showing aimed at viewers on the autism spectrum designed to allow audiences to talk, get up and react to the movie. “There’s no theatre etiquette in those showings,” Caldwell said. “We’re excited to get that up and running again.”
In addition to Caldwell and Caddell, Rachel Groover is also on staff serving as technical director and projectionist for the theatre.
For more information, visit the theatre’s new website at ashlandtheatre.org.