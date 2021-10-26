Ashland Theatre plans concerts, plays and movies

After she was hired in July, plans were made to reopen the theatre. “We were aiming for a reopening at some point early in the fall, and the board has been really great and we’ve set a reasonable goal of being open three to four days a week,” Caldwell said.

She said post pandemic economic conditions have challenged venue dependent operations nationwide resulting in the decision not to open seven days a week at this time.

“One thing we are discovering – as venues across the nation are discovering – is that just because you have reopened doesn’t mean you have a full audience of people who are willing to attend,” she said. “People are being more cautious. They are not buying tickets months out because we don’t know what is going to happen.”

Just in time for the busy holiday season and the surrounding activities, the Ashland Theatre reopened last month and had a series of events planned for the upcoming months.

“We’re doing movies and concerts and we have a couple of really interesting talks scheduled, and we are really trying to connect with Randolph Macon to get their student body in. We’ve done two events with them since Labor Day,” she said. “We are trying to tiptoe back in to the public.”