Ashland to Petersburg Fall Line Trail ground broken with Northam

SHLAND — Governor Ralph S. Northam officially broke ground on the new Fall Line trail in a ceremony featuring elected officials and trail advocates that took place last Wednesday in Carter Park in Ashland, the northern terminus of the trail.

Once completed, the paved, multi-use trail will span about 43 miles between Ashland and Petersburg.

The Fall Line trail will course through seven localities, cross the Chickahominy, James, and Appomattox Rivers, and connect with parks, businesses, and schools along the way. Running north to south, the Fall Line will be the spine of a regional trail network connecting with the Virginia Capital Trail in Richmond and the Appomattox River Trail in Petersburg.

“The Fall Line name reflects the corridor's unique geography, and it's the perfect name for the new biking and walking highway to connect people in Central Virginia," said Governor Northam. "I want to thank all of the local officials, regional planning staff, VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation), and Sports Backers for bringing together cities and counties to advance healthy living in Virginia's outdoors."

Bike Walk RVA, a program of Sports Backers, has worked for the last two years with the region’s officials, staff, advocates, and volunteers to move this trail concept into a reality.