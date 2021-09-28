Ashland Town Council approves $8 million budget amendment

Ashland Town Council unanimously approved a budget amendment that adds more than $8 million to the current 2021-2022 budget thanks to funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The Council also endorsed an initial spending plan for the money that includes a number of projects that qualified for the federal funding.
Earlier this month, Town Manager Josh Farrar presented a three-tier spending plan for the ARPA funds. Earlier this week, he asked the Council to approve the Tier 1 spending plan portion of that proposal.
The list of projects approved by Town Council earlier this week represents about $5.6 million, most of the remainder of the funding slated for projects listed in the Tier 2 category. Those projects will be considered by Council at future meetings.
Included in that first round of funding is the hiring of a Community Engagement Manager, the replacement of accounting systems, and an updated Ashland Police Department phone system for a combined cost of about $637,000.
Approximately $219,000 would be allocated for new HVAC systems at the Ashland Police Department and the Dominion Innovation Center.
Tier 1 approved spending also included a plan to provide a public Wi-Fi system in downtown Ashland and replenish funds cut from the previous budget for municipal broadband. That project would require $676,000 of ARPA funding.
Also included are major investments in stormwater management to meet Chesapeake Bay environmental requirements and replenish the previous year’s budget cuts in the area of capital improvements. Total cost of that item is $2.4 million.
That project would also bolster programs such as residential improvement, the Vaughan Road extension, drainage, vehicles, and strategic property acquisition.
Farrar suggested adding a police officer position in the APD’s five-year plan at a cost of $164,000.
Parks and Recreation is slated to receive about $600,000 of that approved funding to replenish all maintenance capital fund projects. It also includes money for Carter Pool additions connecting the Fall Line Trail to downtown Ashland, playground equipment replacement and property acquisitions for future parks.
Council also approved funding for economic development and business assistance. That $757,000 is targeted for streetscape improvement, downtown parking solutions, gateway signage, public art and to encourage redevelopment of blighted strutters in the town.
Finally, Tier I includes $165,000 of administrative funds that can be supplied by ARPA to offset the costs of organizing and running the ARPA funding programs.
Assistant Town Manager Matt Reynal is administering the program and a portion of his salary could be offset by ARPA funds.
Farrar also listed projects included in the Tier 2 recommendations. These suggestions required no immediate action from the Council but would be considered at a future meeting.
“We are not recommending making this decision tonight but we want to be transparent about what’s in there,” Farrar said. “Government operations is a focus and community programming starts to appear here (in Tier 2).”
There are additional investments in Parks and Recreation included in Tier 2 proposals and funding for economic development and affordable housing. Premium pay for government employees is also recommended in the second set of proposals.
“We are recommending unfreezing the other frozen public works maintenance position and then also covering potential increases in solid waste and recycling costs due to the pandemic,” Farrar said.
Referring to those increased waste and recycling costs, Farrar said, “That market has gone haywire recently so we’re expecting substantial increases in the future.”
Funding the YMCA/CAHN program is also included in Tier 2. Those monies would be used to hire an outreach coordinator and fund its mobile health services.
Farrar said the Y and other organizations realize the funding is only for the first year and costs in additional years would be the sole responsibility of the agency.
Circles Ashland would receive a program coach if Tier 2 funding is approved who would assist Ashlanders who are struggling with poverty and provide transportation for mental health appointments.
Funding would also be provided for Parks and Recreation to purchase adjacent land to expand the Taylor Street Park and the construction of a heritage park focused on the history of Berkleytown.
There’s also $26,000 for economic and business assistance in the Tier 2 proposal to fund ongoing music in downtown.
“We have good data indicating that brings people in to downtown and those businesses have seen substantial increases in their revenues,” Farrar said.
There’s also funding for some level of business support in the form of some sort of premium pay.
Regarding affordable housing, Tier 2 establishes a home revitalization program that focuses on connecting homes to water and sewer.
“That would be a pot of money that we put out an RFP for a nonprofit to manage. They would work on the eligibility and managing the program to connect a certain number of houses that are within the budget to water and sewer as well as some weatherazation efforts,” Farrar said.
Total Tier 2 costs are estimated at $2.8 million that, when combined with the Tier 1 estimates, accounts for most of the $8.1 million in ARPA funding.
Farrar briefly outlined Tier 3 proposals that include an additional police officer position, community programming such as food pantries, a youth center, economic development for event venues and other projects like affordable housing.
“This is where the projects that weren’t funded fell in the grand scheme of things,” Farrar said. “You see some big numbers there.”
The total estimated cost of those unfunded projects was around $6 million.
Renee Robinson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in King William and Hanover counties, thanked council members for their consideration of affordable housing in the proposed spending plan.
“I’d like to thank you for including affordable housing in your Tier 2 and Tier 3 options,” she said. “I think you are all aware with the rise of real estate costs that there is very little affordable housing available in the town. Our mission is to be able to provide everybody with a decent place to live and appreciate any help the Council can provide.”
Vice Mayor John Hodges asked Farrar to further explain how the ARPA funding of certain projects could actually save money for the Town and its budget.
“When it comes to savings, that’s kind of a generic term that encumbers a number of things,” Farrar said. “If you approved Tier 1 tonight, you’re going to put about $1.9 million in to your capital project fund. That is $1.9 million of non local dollars that you will be putting in there. You could call that savings.”
He said those savings are based on the premise that Council would have approved all of those projects in the future.
“It means that it’s not money that you are going to put in yourself but I can’t guarantee you would have put it in yourself,” he said.
Potential savings from the ARPA funding of the three proposed employee positions amounts to about $500,000.
“The federal money is covering those expenses instead of the Town,” Farrar said. “If you added all of those things up, you are at $2.7 million but I don’t think that there’s a real number because you wouldn’t have put all of that into future years’ budgets.”
Farrar said it all could add up to a 2023 budget process with more options for consideration.
“I’m actually looking forward to putting together the FY 2023 budget,” Farrar said. “We’re going to be in a better financial position. We have the savings from ARPA and I think we are going to be able to make some substantial progress. I’m just resonant to tell you a number right now.”