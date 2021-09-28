Ashland Town Council approves $8 million budget amendment

Farrar briefly outlined Tier 3 proposals that include an additional police officer position, community programming such as food pantries, a youth center, economic development for event venues and other projects like affordable housing.

“This is where the projects that weren’t funded fell in the grand scheme of things,” Farrar said. “You see some big numbers there.”

The total estimated cost of those unfunded projects was around $6 million.

Renee Robinson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in King William and Hanover counties, thanked council members for their consideration of affordable housing in the proposed spending plan.

“I’d like to thank you for including affordable housing in your Tier 2 and Tier 3 options,” she said. “I think you are all aware with the rise of real estate costs that there is very little affordable housing available in the town. Our mission is to be able to provide everybody with a decent place to live and appreciate any help the Council can provide.”

Vice Mayor John Hodges asked Farrar to further explain how the ARPA funding of certain projects could actually save money for the Town and its budget.