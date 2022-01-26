Ashland Town Council approves changes to Haley Court Rezoning

Amos said any concerns with drainage and water runoff would be addressed during the site plan process and ideally improved upon. The applicants previously stated during the December hearing that many of the issues brought forward by citizens would be handled at the site plan stage as well.

Cameron Palmore, the project engineer, further dove into their plan to address any drainage issues.

“Our plan is to build a central detention basin near Calley Street … and to outfall that down the Calley Street right of way to a storm source system that exists in Snead Street,” Palmore said.

Palmore and Cody Gray of Shurm Homes both expressed their desire to offset environmental impacts on any wetlands that may be found in the area.

“There is opportunity to impact those wetlands with mitigation and offsetting those impacts,” Palmore said. “Our first option is to avoid them and not impact anything if possible. So from a wetlands standpoint, that would be our approach through the site plan process.”