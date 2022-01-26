 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ashland Town Council approves changes to Haley Court Rezoning
Haley Court Rezoning plan

Cody Gray of Shurm Homes addresses questions raised by council members and residents regarding the new Haley Court Rezoning plan. Right: Director of Planning and Community Development Nora Amos presents amended proffers to the Haley Court Rezoning plan before the town council and audience members.

 Christina Amano Dolan/The Local

ASHLAND – The Ashland Town Council voted unanimously to approve an updated Haley Court Rezoning proposal last week, which was presented during the public hearing portion of a regularly scheduled meeting.

The current applicants, on behalf of Shurm Homes, requested to amend the original proffers accepted back in 2016 in order to better suit the town’s comprehensive plan. Although the request was to amend existing proffers and not actually rezone the property to a different zoning category, a formal rezoning process was required.

The Town of Ashland Comprehensive Plan follows six guiding principles: to preserve Ashland’s small town character, protect its unique features, manage and enhance its “green town,” encourage continued variety, promote continued economic development and provide a high level of government services.

Director of Planning and Community Development Nora Amos presented the amended proffers to the council regarding property located at the western end of Haley Court and southern end of Calley Street.

The original 2016 proffers called for the construction of 12 single-family attached, age-restricted homes.

The amended proffers instead call for the construction of 10 single-family detached homes located on individual lots, with the density of about 3.75 units per acre. In turn, the area will instead fall under the “Traditional Neighborhood Land Use” category similar to much of the town’s residential areas. The proffers ensure the development will consist of high-quality architectural design and materials.

The new proffers additionally aim to boost the variety of housing stock in Ashland by providing higher-end housing, with the purchase price of the proposed homes to be set at a minimum of approximately $350,000 each. Age restrictions for the neighborhood are also undesired.

“We like the variety of our neighborhoods, and we want to make sure we have people of all ages and races and economic statuses living in the same neighborhood,” Amos said.

The applicants have agreed to connect the development to Calley Street from the north. The town staff recommends an additional connection to North Snead Street, which is a desire that was previously expressed by citizens during a planning commission meeting in December. This would be an off-site improvement.

Concerns with the proposal were raised by a Haley Court resident during the public hearing. The resident expressed community concern over increased traffic, construction disruption, a lack of affordable housing, storm water issues and the environmental impact on the area’s wetlands and wildlife. Such concerns were expressed at previous public hearings.

Councilmember Kathy Abbott addressed some of the concerns raised by Allen.

“One of the reasons why we have higher-end housing in our comprehensive plan is to create a balance, because Ashland actually has a disproportionate amount of affordable housing,” Abbott said. “We need to achieve a balance to keep the town thriving and that Ashland that we love, where it’s just such a mixture.”

Amos said any concerns with drainage and water runoff would be addressed during the site plan process and ideally improved upon. The applicants previously stated during the December hearing that many of the issues brought forward by citizens would be handled at the site plan stage as well.

Cameron Palmore, the project engineer, further dove into their plan to address any drainage issues.

“Our plan is to build a central detention basin near Calley Street … and to outfall that down the Calley Street right of way to a storm source system that exists in Snead Street,” Palmore said.

Palmore and Cody Gray of Shurm Homes both expressed their desire to offset environmental impacts on any wetlands that may be found in the area.

“There is opportunity to impact those wetlands with mitigation and offsetting those impacts,” Palmore said. “Our first option is to avoid them and not impact anything if possible. So from a wetlands standpoint, that would be our approach through the site plan process.”

“We will definitely follow any state and federal guidelines, try to have less mitigation if we can, and if there is something we will have to do with the wildlife, we will definitely do that,” Gray said. He also expressed willingness to meet with neighbors moving forward.

In terms of construction disruption, Gray said they anticipate only a month’s work of “true infrastructure input” meaning large machinery and other noisy equipment will not disrupt nearby residents for an extended period of time.

The council voted unanimously to approve the Haley Court Rezoning proposal with the new proffer conditions.

Christina Amano Dolan may be reached at cdolan@mechlocal.com.

