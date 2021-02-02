Ashland Town Council takes action on EDA acquiring South Carter site

ASHLAND – Town Manager Joshua Farrar reviewed a budget amendment totaling $460,000 from a Community Development Block Grant for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 at the Jan. 19 meeting of Ashland Town Council. ‘
He did note that it was the second budget amendment of the current operating budget, with the first being in the amount of $635,000.
While planned uses are expanding, Farrar did address the transfer of $535,000 to the Ashland Economic Development Authority and $50,000 going into the town’s budget.
The EDA will utilize the funds to purchase property at 99 S. Carter Rd. Council approved using Unreserved Fund Balance to the General Fund for the demolition of the structure at that address.
Farrar said the goal is to have all the work completed by June, so the business does not cross into the upcoming fiscal year. A contract is in effect through December.
Action on the budget amendment passed unanimously.
The town will pursue a reimbursement grant from the commonwealth.
Farrar said, “The action item resolution is largely for you to express your intent to the EDA what you want them to do with the property. It is important for the record, for the public to understand what your expectations are, so that the EDA considers the potential of purchase.” “The EDA would be the owner,” Farrar continued, providing “more flexibility in selling. The building should be demolished and ready for a restaurant or motel.”
Ashland Town Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Ashland Town Hall at 121 Thompson St. in Ashland.
As town government continues to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, meetings are being livestreamed, with agendas and links at https://www.ashlandva.gov/89/Town-Meetings.