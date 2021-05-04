 Skip to main content
Ashland Train Day to become a spring event on April 30, 2022
ASHLAND -- Downtown Ashland Association an-­​nounces the next Ashland Train Day will be held on April 30, 2022. The beloved street festival and celebration of trains will become a spring event, to be hosted the last weekend in April annually.

“We look forward to continuing Ashland Train Day’s long history of family-friendly fun in Downtown Ashland,” said Executive Director Maggie Longest. “By moving the event away from the busy holiday season and into the spring, we hope even more families and train lovers will come to Ashland and join the celebration.”

In 2019, the 17th annual celebration of Ashland’s love for trains drew more than 10,000 participants. The celebration included 17 model train displays, two kiddie train rides, a touch-a-truck area, arts and crafts, local foods, and live music.

Mark your calendar for the 18th Ashland Train Day on April 30, 2022! Event updates for railfans of all ages will be published on the website, ashlandvirginia.com, and social media channels, Facebook and Instagram.

Volunteers are needed to help with event planning. Please visit ashlandvirginia.com/volunteer.

 Sponsoring Ashland Train Day supports a vibrant Downtown Ashland. Business sponsors benefit from high-profile media coverage before and during the event with thousands of visitors, residents, and community leaders. Learn more at ashlandvirginia.com/giving.

Downtown Ashland Association is a community 501(c)(3) nonprofit working for a vibrant future in our historic downtown. We enhance and promote Downtown Ashland as the center of our community by cultivating local businesses, celebrating historic character, and forging community partnerships.

