Ashland Train Day to become a spring event on April 30, 2022

ASHLAND -- Downtown Ashland Association an-­​nounces the next Ashland Train Day will be held on April 30, 2022. The beloved street festival and celebration of trains will become a spring event, to be hosted the last weekend in April annually.

“We look forward to continuing Ashland Train Day’s long history of family-friendly fun in Downtown Ashland,” said Executive Director Maggie Longest. “By moving the event away from the busy holiday season and into the spring, we hope even more families and train lovers will come to Ashland and join the celebration.”

In 2019, the 17th annual celebration of Ashland’s love for trains drew more than 10,000 participants. The celebration included 17 model train displays, two kiddie train rides, a touch-a-truck area, arts and crafts, local foods, and live music.

Mark your calendar for the 18th Ashland Train Day on April 30, 2022! Event updates for railfans of all ages will be published on the website, ashlandvirginia.com, and social media channels, Facebook and Instagram.

Join the fun!

Volunteers are needed to help with event planning. Please visit ashlandvirginia.com/volunteer.