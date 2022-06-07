Atkinson and Markley lead HHS as valedictorian, salutatorian

Henry Atkinson has been recognized as the Hanover High School (HHS) Class of 2022’s valedictorian with a GPA of 4.590. Logan Markley, with a GPA of 4.430, has been named the class’s salutatorian.

Atkinson is the son of Stephen and Amy Atkinson.

Atkinson has maintained a busy athletic schedule throughout his time at HHS, participating in volleyball, swimming and soccer during all four years of high school.

Throughout his time on the school’s swim team, Atkinson has excelled as a four-year regional and state qualifier, served as team captain during his senior year and received the Hanover High School Boys Swimming Hawk Award this year. During his junior year, the boys swim team ranked second overall at the Class 4 State Championship. Other achievements include placing fourth at states in the 400 medley relay during his junior year and placing first at regionals in the 400 medley relay and fourth at states in the 400 medley relay during his senior year.

In addition to involvement in school athletics, he has been an active member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church’s youth group and participated in mission trips each summer. He also volunteered for the Challenger Sports Basketball and Soccer leagues, which are leagues offered by Cool Spring Recreation Center for children and adults with developmental disabilities in the community.

Atkinson’s academic journey will continue at The University of Virginia (UVA) this fall as he pursues a major in economics.

Atkinson said he is grateful for his recognition as class valedictorian and that “being thankful is the best thing someone can do to truly recognize all of their blessings in life.”

He encourages people to “start living for themselves” rather than living “for the gratification of others” and gave final remarks on achieving success through dedication.

“Success is never about pure talent but about dedication,” Atkinson said. “And often this concept requires sacrifices to be made. If you don’t sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes your sacrifice. This recognition to me shows my dedication.”

He said he lives by the HHS Swim Team’s Champions creed: “Dedicate yourself to a mighty purpose.”

Markley is the son of Delane and Patrick Markley.

During his time at HHS, he has served as a member of the National Honor Society. He has also remained an active member of the community, participating in the Boys Scouts of America and Slash Christian Church over the years.

Markley plans to attend UVA in the fall to pursue engineering.

He said his recognition as this year’s salutatorian has been both “surprising” and “rewarding.”

“It feels like my sacrifices have been recognized and reinforces that my relentless determination has aided me well,” he said.

He also noted a moment of self-reflection that was prompted by the recognition, specifically on the sacrifices he has made over the years to reach such an achievement.

“I have now proved to myself that I am capable of ascending the ladder and showing my worth to those around me – a skill that I hope to help me in my life and career,” Markley said. “Most importantly though, I hope it conveys the impact those who have aided me in my life have had, including my family, Scouts and friends.”

“I hope this honor makes you proud of not only me, but also yourself and the impact you can have on this world,” he added. “I can only hope to continue doing you all right and representing all those I am involved with in as best a light as possible.”

Markley said he is “far from perfect” despite his “best efforts to appear and be so” and offered advice on life’s journey and those that encompass it.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help or something from someone,” he said. “Despite my failures to ask for that help, the whole journey of life was not made to be shouldered only by yourself. Cherish those around you and ensure that you are happy.”