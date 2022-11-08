Atlee makes history at cross country regionals

On a beautiful afternoon at Pole Green Park for the Region 4B cross country Championships, the Atlee Raiders left the park with a historical performance.

For the first time in school history, the Raiders saw both their boys and girls cross country teams leave as winners, booking the team’s ticket to the upcoming Class 4 state championships on Nov. 12.

The girls team had a team score of 39 to win it, with Hanover close behind at 49 points. Despite Hanover’s Alli Cryster and Ellie Agustin finishing in first and second in the final run with times of 18:26.90 and 18:38.00, Atlee had four runners in the top-10, led by freshman Amelia Waggoner in third at 19:25.40, sophomore Addison Crow in sixth, senior Courtney Mudd finishing in seventh and freshman Teagan Gilhooly taking ninth.

The boys, meanwhile, won by a landslide, getting 32 points to take first place, while Mechanicsville was second closest at 112 points, followed by Courtland with 118.

In a final race that was decided by just a tenth of a second, Atlee senior Travis Albon won by a hair over his teammate Patrick Allen with times of 16:08.40 and 16:08.50 separating the two.

Raiders senior Andre Chavez then added to the thrilling finish by placing fourth with a time of 16:37.50. Just outside the top-10 was an 11th place result from freshman James Mulcahy at 17:27.40 to add to a historic day for Atlee.

The Mechanicsville boys earned a stellar second place result led by a great performance from senior Carter Smith in third place with a time of 16:29.80. Fellow soon-to-be graduate Josh Gray was second best for the Mustangs with a time of 17:05.80, good for seventh place. In 12th was Jack Standridge at 17:28.80 to help the team round out a productive day at Pole Green.

It was also a good day for Patrick Henry’s runners, with the boys and girls both placing in fifth as a team. The top runner on the girls side was senior Olivia Joyce, who placed 12th with a time of 20:31.10. Her teammate Natalie Cooley, also a senior, finished close behind in 14th at 20:37.80.

On the boys side, their best result was a fifth place finish from Andrew Senfield, who crossed the finish line at 16:49.50. His teammate Jameson Tobin, a senior, cemented himself within the top-10 with a 9th place result of 17:21.60.