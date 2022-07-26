WATKINS, Atwill “Buck” Benjamin Jr., 82, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed his earthly life and entered heaven Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Atwill Watkins Sr.; and his sisters, Martha Boothe, Bland Noel and Catherine Meredith. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nora Dorine Watkins; his devoted daughters, Angie Pitts (Eric) and Robin Bottenfield (Ken); beloved grandchildren, Kendal and Sara Bottenfield and Andrew and Thomas Pitts; his sister, Devona Burcham; his fur baby, “Pugs”; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Buck was a long-time member and Deacon at Mattaponi Baptist Church. He was a charter member of the East Hanover Rescue Squad. He retired from Ruffin and Payne after 28 years of service. Buck enjoyed rabbit hunting and square dancing, but his greatest love was his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Mattaponi Baptist Church, 13466 The Trail, King and Queen Court House, Va. 23085. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church cemetery fund at P.O. Box 188, St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148.
Atwill Benjamin, Jr. WATKINS
- OBITUARY
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Situated in the Covenant Woods retirement community in Mechanicsville is a plot of land rich with locally-grown produce and flowers. First ope…
The beloved Hanover Tomato Festival returned to Pole Green Park last weekend with a two-day celebration brought to life with live music, a piz…
Construction plans are moving forward for a new elementary school in Hanover County that will consolidate Henry Clay and John M. Gandy Element…
After 44 years of serving as a community staple, Calabash Seafood & Club Midway is officially closing its doors on July 3.
CORSON, Robert Paul 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Flor…
During last week’s Hanover County School Board meeting, John Axselle III, representative of the Beaverdam District and long-serving member, wa…
MITCHELL, Harold "Bones," 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents…
TRIMMER, Carolyn Elizabeth, age 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her p…
Readers rave about Ashland Museum event
SANDERS, Floyd Allen “Joe” Sr., of Mechanicsville, 69, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on July 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his …