Atwill Benjamin, Jr. WATKINS

WATKINS, Atwill “Buck” Benjamin Jr., 82, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed his earthly life and entered heaven Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Atwill Watkins Sr.; and his sisters, Martha Boothe, Bland Noel and Catherine Meredith. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nora Dorine Watkins; his devoted daughters, Angie Pitts (Eric) and Robin Bottenfield (Ken); beloved grandchildren, Kendal and Sara Bottenfield and Andrew and Thomas Pitts; his sister, Devona Burcham; his fur baby, “Pugs”; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Buck was a long-time member and Deacon at Mattaponi Baptist Church. He was a charter member of the East Hanover Rescue Squad. He retired from Ruffin and Payne after 28 years of service. Buck enjoyed rabbit hunting and square dancing, but his greatest love was his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Mattaponi Baptist Church, 13466 The Trail, King and Queen Court House, Va. 23085. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church cemetery fund at P.O. Box 188, St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148.