Author Von CAMPBELL, Jr.

CAMPBELL, Arthur Von Jr., 77, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Arthur Von Campbell Sr. and Carolyn Sinclair Campbell. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Diane; his two loving children, Sheri Staton (Steve), Chris Campbell (Serena); precious grandchildren, Jake and Hannah Staton, Morgan and Marshall Campbell; loyal siblings, Sandy Wood (Wayne) and Mark Campbell (Janet). Von was a loving and devoted husband, daddy and granpa. He enjoyed being outside whether it was maintaining a meticulous yard, or taking care of cars. Over the years, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing baseball, tractor rides, walks in the woods and attending their various activities. Family vacations were always a special time spent at the river, beaches and mountains. Every holiday, birthday or any occasion was a reason to celebrate, especially winter, which always included a roaring fire. He was loved and admired by everyone who knew him. He was a true family man. The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in his honor to East Hanover Rescue Squad, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.