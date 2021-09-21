Back-to-school numbers do tell a story

“We reached over 650,000 people through our communications department through social media. That was just last week,” Gill said.

“Again the numbers don’t tell the whole story, but they do tell a story and we are very proud of that,” the superintendent said. “I had the opportunity to be at all of our 25 brick and mortar buildings last week, and, as I was there the comments from staff, administration, teachers, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, custodial crew and nurses said the same thing over and over again, which was there’s an energy in the air and you can feel it that was not present last year,” he added.

Last year’s two semesters were accompanied with a sense of the unknown and unfamiliarity with changing conditions, but Hanover schools managed to offer both online and face-to-face instruction for the entire year.

“We are proud of what took place last year, but there’s something about 97% being back versus 62%. You can feel a different energy. You can see a smile through a mask. We saw lots of smiles,” Gill said.

The superintendent said the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks were commemorated in each and every school in the county last week.