Back-to-school numbers do tell a story

By Jim Ridolphi
For The Mechanicsville Local
With almost 17,000 Hanover students returning to school last week, superintendent Michael Gill expected a few glitches in the opening day process.
At last week’s school board meeting, Gill said the opening went better than expected. Sure, there were a few “hiccups,” but, overall he had high marks for the first week of school.
“We were blessed with perfect weather, and it was truly a picture perfect start,” he told board members last week. “There is no such thing as a perfect start. There were hiccups that were quickly resolved and we are moving forward full steam ahead.”
Enrollment numbers for the county had decreased during the COVID pandemic, but preliminary opening figures indicate an increase in the number of students attending Hanover schools this year. “We are at approximately 17,000 students right now, just under 16,600 face to face and just under 500 served in our Hanover Online School,” Gill said.
Gill presented some opening week statistics that illustrate the massive effort required to educate the county’s children. “Daily, about 1,400 minutes of instruction were provided in our elementary schools, 47,000 blocks were taught at middle schools over the week and over 2,000 unique classes taught by our high school teachers just in the first week,” Gill said.
More than 1,200 Zoom meetings were held with more than 500,000 cumulative minutes just in the first four days of school.
“All of these things do not happen by accident. It happens by careful preparation throughout the summer by our incredibly talented staff,” Gill said. “Numbers don’t tell the whole story but they do put a lot of things in perspective.”
In the first week, cafeterias served 36,000 meals, not only to face-to-face students but for those being served online.
“We had just under 200 buses doing over 700 total routes a day and they are averaging 9,500 miles total each and every day,” Gill said.
“These numbers are important because when most of us think about school, we think of the learning going on in the classroom and do not think about the fact that the school division serves more meals than any restaurant in the county every day, drives more miles than Lyft and Uber put together,” Gill said. “So, there are so many different components that go in to making a successful school division.”
The superintendent said that success hinges on a quality staff that is willing to go the extra mile. “It’s a talented staff that makes this happen.”
More than 17,000 Chromebooks were distributed the first week of class, and 219 new teacher laptops were handed out.
“We reached over 650,000 people through our communications department through social media. That was just last week,” Gill said.
“Again the numbers don’t tell the whole story, but they do tell a story and we are very proud of that,” the superintendent said. “I had the opportunity to be at all of our 25 brick and mortar buildings last week, and, as I was there the comments from staff, administration, teachers, cafeteria staff, bus drivers, custodial crew and nurses said the same thing over and over again, which was there’s an energy in the air and you can feel it that was not present last year,” he added.
Last year’s two semesters were accompanied with a sense of the unknown and unfamiliarity with changing conditions, but Hanover schools managed to offer both online and face-to-face instruction for the entire year.
“We are proud of what took place last year, but there’s something about 97% being back versus 62%. You can feel a different energy. You can see a smile through a mask. We saw lots of smiles,” Gill said.
The superintendent said the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks were commemorated in each and every school in the county last week.
Oak Knoll School partners with the Freedom Flag Foundation each year to mark the occasion. “We were the first school (Oak Knoll) in the area to have a piece of the World Trade Center actually at the school for the students to see and touch, and for our teachers to use from a lesson planning standpoint,” Gill said.
At Mechanicsville High School, 2,977 flags were planted commemorating the lives lost on Sept.11, 2001. An additional 13 flags were placed in honor of the soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan recently.
“These efforts were school, administration, teacher and student driven... and we were so proud to have every one – without exception – of our schools take part in commemoration exercises on Friday,” he concluded.
South Anna School Board representative Bob May said he also visited four schools in his district on opening day, and observed a similar type of enthusiasm and energy.
“The one thing that is evident this year is the energy of our teachers and our administration,” May said. “All of them were outside welcoming children back at all four of the schools. You could just feel the excitement in the air and it was such a joy to see the interactions between the faculty and staff and those children as they returned to school.”