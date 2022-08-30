Back to school reflection: remembering the teacher

With schools soon returning to their normal bustling schedule, it felt like the perfect time to reflect on those who enrich the experiences of our youngest students and future leaders.

I know I am not the only one who can remember a teacher that made a lasting impact on my life. There have been many conversations with others – of all ages – who fondly recall a teacher by first name, how they impacted their life, and how they ultimately helped them to become the person they are today by a large or small degree.

Recently, a great example of the power of teaching was found in an interview with local author and teacher David Reid Brown. Brown shared the touching story of how his students revolutionized his work beyond his initial vision, showing the powerful way teachers can evolve and grow alongside their own students.

His passion for teaching was evident and could be heard in the way he described his students – proudly holding each on a pedestal for their individual talents. He emphasized how his new book, “Lost Summer,” could not become what it has without the young, brilliant minds who took his inspiring message of loss and recovery and transformed it into a more powerful, reflective piece for the reader.

One of the most memorable of Brown’s stories was the student who designed the cover art for his book – a beautifully striking painting of a rising or setting sun that captured the essence of his work’s message in a single, ambiguous and “hauntingly beautiful” image. While learning that the cover was produced by a high school student was compelling on its own, perhaps the most touching story was learning how Brown pushed this student out of her shell – a student with obvious talents yet without the confidence to recognize her natural gift for creating art.

For me, this story captured what makes some of the most memorable teachers – the ones who can spot the natural talents of an unknowing student, teach them how to cultivate them, and ultimately gift them the confidence that is essential for their long-term flourishing.

This teacher has appeared in various places throughout my life, but perhaps the one teacher that will always come to mind is my high school literature teacher. Never before considering a career in writing, this teacher was the first to ask, “Why not?” She pushed a student, who was far too anxious to reveal her written work to anyone but her own teachers, out of her shell and told her to follow her hidden passion beyond high school.