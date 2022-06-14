Barbara Ann BOOKER

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOOKER, Barbara Ann, 85, of Quinton, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Reid; husband, Bill Booker; and sister, Betty Simms. She is survived by her children, Chris Christoph (Joy), Nita Schaffer (Hal), Beth Miller (David), Pete Booker (Maria), Mark Booker (Christy); grandchildren, Rick (Susie), Sarah, Josh, Alan (Bianca), Kelly (Seth), Melissa (Corey), Luke (Jess), Megan (Justin), Will (Nicole), Kaitlyn (Troy), Gavin; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Ethan, Bruce, Shep, Emmet, Brody, Cecily, Brecken, Watson and Hugh. She will be missed by all. Barbara was a woman of faith and a prayer warrior for her family, friends and the world around her. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 13 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a memorial service was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love Like That, Inc. at lovelikethat.org. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

