Barbara Ann BOOKER

BOOKER, Barbara Ann, 85, of Quinton, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Reid; husband, Bill Booker; and sister, Betty Simms. She is survived by her children, Chris Christoph (Joy), Nita Schaffer (Hal), Beth Miller (David), Pete Booker (Maria), Mark Booker (Christy); grandchildren, Rick (Susie), Sarah, Josh, Alan (Bianca), Kelly (Seth), Melissa (Corey), Luke (Jess), Megan (Justin), Will (Nicole), Kaitlyn (Troy), Gavin; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Ethan, Bruce, Shep, Emmet, Brody, Cecily, Brecken, Watson and Hugh. She will be missed by all. Barbara was a woman of faith and a prayer warrior for her family, friends and the world around her. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 13 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a memorial service was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love Like That, Inc. at lovelikethat.org. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.