MARTIN, Barbara Harding, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her parents, Gladys and Milton Harding; her brother, Wayne Harding; her husband, A. Lynn Martin; and her daughter, Cheryl Martin Chandler. She is survived by her daughter, Paige of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her sister-in-law, Nancy Harding; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara graduated from Victoria High School and came to Richmond to work for the C&O Railroad, where she met her husband. Barbara retired to raise her children but worked part time as secretary at her church and drove a school bus for Hanover County. Later Barbara went to work full time and retired as a real estate paralegal from the law firm of Williams Mullen. After retirement, Barbara became more active in many areas of her church. One thing she really enjoyed was preparing and escorting her "Forever Young Group" on day and overnight trips. The funeral will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Christian Church in Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fairmount Christian Church (P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111) or to the charity of one's choice.
Barbara MARTIN
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
CUSTALOW, Carl "Lone Eagle," crossed over on Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 78. Carl "Lone Eagle" was born to the late Chief Webster, "Little Ea…
Editor's note: A portion of Foster's statement was cut short in print and has been re-added.
Local veterans were given the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. last month, with the Old Dominion Honor Flight (ODHF) providing a meaning…
Virginia’s 5th congressional district now includes portions of Hanover County following redistricting in 2021. It is currently represented by …
MITCHELL, Mr. Samuel David, 75, fell asleep in death on Oct. 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Joan. He is survived by his …
PINION, Michael Glenn, 67, passed away suddenly on Oct. 14, 2022, at his home in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 46 ye…
A new family visitation room for families in crisis, children needing immediate placement, family visitations, intake interviews and more was …
JONES, Ann Elizabeth Diehrich, 85, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with our Lord Oct. 18, 2022, in her true home, peacefully. She was …
Reader voices support for election of candidates Throneburg, Jones
Editor's note: A correction was made to the description of Michele Clements' family, as she does not currently have grandchildren.