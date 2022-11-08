Barbara MARTIN

MARTIN, Barbara Harding, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her parents, Gladys and Milton Harding; her brother, Wayne Harding; her husband, A. Lynn Martin; and her daughter, Cheryl Martin Chandler. She is survived by her daughter, Paige of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her sister-in-law, Nancy Harding; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara graduated from Victoria High School and came to Richmond to work for the C&O Railroad, where she met her husband. Barbara retired to raise her children but worked part time as secretary at her church and drove a school bus for Hanover County. Later Barbara went to work full time and retired as a real estate paralegal from the law firm of Williams Mullen. After retirement, Barbara became more active in many areas of her church. One thing she really enjoyed was preparing and escorting her "Forever Young Group" on day and overnight trips. The funeral will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Christian Church in Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fairmount Christian Church (P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111) or to the charity of one's choice.