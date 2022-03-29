Barbara TUTWILER

TUTWILER, Barbara Clark, 84, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Staunton, passed away in her home, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Many knew Barbara as the owner of GT Enterprises for 38 years, a go-kart and small engine repair shop. Barbara, her husband, George and family traveled the East Coast racing go-karts. Barbara served as Secretary & Treasurer of the Virginia Karting Association, as well wrote the newsletter for many years. Kart racing was not only a family business, but a hobby. Barbara raced and won many powder puff races. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Tutwiler; her son, David Tutwiler; brothers, Bill Clark, Jim Clark and Bobby Clark. She is survived by brother, David Clark; daughter, Cathy Horne; son, Wayne Tutwiler (Kathy); grandchildren, Jarvis Horne, Allison Kelley (Rob), Trever Tutwiler and Michael Tutwiler; great-grandchildren, Sierra Tutwiler and Lane Kelley; sisters-in-law, Betty Clark and Doris Clark; and many extended family members, Jessica Tutwiler (Mike) and Hugh Horne; nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, who will remember her for her kind, companionate heart and eagerness to give to others in need. The family received friends at Affinity Funeral Service, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, on Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. with a memorial service that began at noon. An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.