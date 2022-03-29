TUTWILER, Barbara Clark, 84, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Staunton, passed away in her home, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Many knew Barbara as the owner of GT Enterprises for 38 years, a go-kart and small engine repair shop. Barbara, her husband, George and family traveled the East Coast racing go-karts. Barbara served as Secretary & Treasurer of the Virginia Karting Association, as well wrote the newsletter for many years. Kart racing was not only a family business, but a hobby. Barbara raced and won many powder puff races. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Tutwiler; her son, David Tutwiler; brothers, Bill Clark, Jim Clark and Bobby Clark. She is survived by brother, David Clark; daughter, Cathy Horne; son, Wayne Tutwiler (Kathy); grandchildren, Jarvis Horne, Allison Kelley (Rob), Trever Tutwiler and Michael Tutwiler; great-grandchildren, Sierra Tutwiler and Lane Kelley; sisters-in-law, Betty Clark and Doris Clark; and many extended family members, Jessica Tutwiler (Mike) and Hugh Horne; nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, who will remember her for her kind, companionate heart and eagerness to give to others in need. The family received friends at Affinity Funeral Service, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, on Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. with a memorial service that began at noon. An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Barbara TUTWILER
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
New facility will replace, combine Gandy, Clay campuses
Former 97th District Delegate Chris Peace was honored earlier this month with a resolution passed by the House of Delegates recognizing his co…
Community members flocked to the Cold Harbor Business Center last Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Hanover and King William H…
ADAMS, Edmond Samuel Jr., 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., Chief Emeritus of the Upper Mattaponi Tribe, gained his heavenly wings on Saturday, Marc…
The Atlee High School and Hanover High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) hosted its annual Military Ball this w…
WEAVER, Virginia W. "Ginny," 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., died peacefully in her sleep March 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents…
Hanover County Parks and Recreation is proud to announce that they have been awarded a National Association of County Parks and Recreation Off…
SPENCE, Brenda C. "Brandy," formerly Salmons, 73, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by he…
During last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Hanover County IT Director Kevin Nelson presented a progress update on the county’s “Connect …
MELTON, Stuart Edward Jr., 87, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ermine Fletcher Melto…