BCMS, Online teacher is county’s best for year

Taylor, an alumna of Longwood College and Longwood University, has had an especially impactful year, helping students in the new Online School, as well as with the implementation of the school division’s one-to-one Chromebook initiative.

"In a year where words like unprecedented, unfamiliar, different, non-traditional, and unique have all shaped a new normal in schools, Mrs. Taylor has played a pivotal role in ensuring all were prepared and able to educate students in both the face to face and virtual environments,” Ballard said. “She successfully supported the deployment of devices to every BCMS student while simultaneously managing emotions, and training teachers, students, and parents on how to effectively use Chromebooks in and outside of the classroom. Ms. Taylor completed each of these tasks, as she does everything, with grace, enthusiasm, patience, and love."