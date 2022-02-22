Bernard BRACKETT

BRACKETT, Bernard Douglas, 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., was called home to be with his Lord on February 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, Joan Marie Brackett; his parents, Robert and Lucy Brackett; brother, Robert Brackett; sister, Martha B. Stewart; and son-in-law, Gilbert Favaro. He is survived by his six children, Sandra B. Favaro, Bernard Douglas Brackett Jr. (Derby), Michael L. Brackett (Christine), Donna B. Lockhart (Bruce), Joan B. Lane (Al), John R. Brackett (Suzanne); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two nieces, a nephew; and his longtime friend and companion, Kitty Hughes. He was born in Richmond, Va., on May 9, 1933 and grew up in Churchill. He loved to tour through Churchill and reminisce of days gone by. He enjoyed going to church and was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church. He started his long career in the meat business as a Butcher for the Colonial Stores. With promotions into management, his career took him to Richfood Inc. as a Meat Buyer and he retired after 32 years of service. His love was his family. He enjoyed family gatherings, coaching his children, going to ball games, birthdays, playing poker, family beach trips, listening to Hank Williams and Johnny Cash and train travel across the U.S.A. He enjoyed watching his team, the Washington Redskins and taking his family to the games. He was the rock in the Brackett family with a heart of gold! A special thank you for his loving team of caregivers. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The McShin Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be conducted on February 25, 2022 at 3 p.m., at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Rd. Mechanicsville.