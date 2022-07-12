Bernard Garnett MUNDIE, Jr.

MUNDIE, Bernard Garnett Jr., 77, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. He is the only son of Bernard Mundie Sr. and Jacquelyn Jones Mundie. Garnett is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jane R. Mundie; sons, Mark Mundie (Crystal) and Jeff Mundie (Jaime); grandchildren, Brittany Hudson (Philip), Reagan Mundie, Kathryn Mundie, Luke Mundie; and great-grandchild, Ryland Hudson. Garnett was a lifetime member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church in various leadership positions and involved with the choir for 44 years. He enjoyed helping the youth and children, fishing, Nascar and watching his grandson play baseball. As a native of Mechanicsville, Garnett was a graduate of Lee-Davis High School then Richmond Professional Institute to work for Automatic Equipment Sales for 28 years. The family received friends on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road, in Mechanicsville. His funeral ceremony will be on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 8209 Shady Grove Rd., in Mechanicsville, followed by a reception. Final rest will be in Signal Hill Memorial Park at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Shady Grove UMC Memorial Fund in Garnett's memory.