Betty H. LANE
Betty H. LANE

LANE

LANE, Betty H., 85, of Richmond, Va., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James B. and Allie Horne; a sister, Mildred Horne; and three brothers, Charles, James C. and Wayne Horne. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Joy Yeager (Scott) and Linda LeGay; stepsons, James Lane (Sherry), Robert Lane and Don Lane (Susan); a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Lila Winn, Judy Hamilton (Bob), Peggy Sellers (Jesse) and Gayle Stocks. Betty was a retired switchboard operator for MCV. She was a very proud patriot who loved helping others and serving the Lord. She enjoyed country music turned way up loud and watching “Cops” on TV. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment following in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children’s Miracle Network or the Wounded Warrior Project.

