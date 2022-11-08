Betty HART

HART, Betty Deffer, age 92, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Oct.30, 2022. She was born on Oct.14, 1930, to Philip and Matilda Deffer in Washington, D.C., where she attended Western High School and was a member of Saint David's Episcopal Church. She had a long and successful career working for the Central Intelligence Agency after being recruited following high school in 1948. She married Rex Marvin Hart on February 10, 1956; they were married 54 years when Rex passed in 2010. Their adventures took them around the world from France to Okinawa, Japan and back to Northern Virginia, where they raised their three children. In 2006, Rex and Betty relocated to Mechanicsville, Virginia. She was an amazing knitter and crocheter. She faithfully did her daily crossword puzzle and enjoyed golfing. In years past, she enjoyed painting and playing piano. Betty adored her teacup yorkie, Pup, and could be seen walking him in her neighborhood six times a day. She was a member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church and knew her Savior, Jesus Christ. Betty was a kind, witty and intelligent soul who valued her family and friends. Determined to never impose on others, Betty maintained an independent mindset until her passing in her own residence where she was surrounded by an incredible loving network of family and friends. She never forgot the love she shared with her late husband, Rex where they are now reunited in Heaven; free from pain, discomfort and the impermanence of life on earth. Additionally, Betty was preceded in death by her three sisters. She leaves behind her three children, Suzan Hart, Rex Hart (Monica Hart) and Stacey McCauley (Mark McCauley); six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Betty was loved and adored by so many, and she will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Betty. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Hanover, Va., on Nov. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. A burial service will immediately follow at the church cemetery. Flowers can be sent to 8050 St. Paul's E Church Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069 or donations may be made to Bon Secours Hospice, Richmond, Va. 23227. Online condolences can be made at www.woodyfuneral homeatlee.com.