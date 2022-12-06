Betty REID

REID, Betty Thompson, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 29, 2022. In life, she was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, worker and a model American lady. She was graceful, patient, humble and kind. She is survived by her son, Jason Edward Reid; three grandchildren, Kayla, Dylan and Joslynne; and many extended family and countless friends whom all were very special to her in life. The family will receive friends at Bennett Funeral Homes, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m. All friends and loved ones are invited to come celebrate her life.